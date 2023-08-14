‘If You Truly Want The Poor To Breathe, Kill Corruption Not Nigerians’ – Tunde Bakare Tells Tinubu; All Petitions Against Tinubu’s Election ‘Terribly Hopeless’ – APC National Secretary | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

‘If You Truly Want The Poor To Breathe, Kill Corruption Not Nigerians’ – Tunde Bakare Tells Tinubu

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss

Renowned pastor Tunde Bakare has spoken out, urging President Bola Tinubu to take strong measures against individuals and groups accused of misappropriating vast sums of petrol subsidy funds. This call comes after Tinubu’s recent statement on July 31, where he revealed that significant amounts meant for petrol subsidies had been redirected to a select few individuals’ bank accounts.

In a Sunday sermon, Bakare fervently appealed to President Tinubu to ensure those responsible for diverting public funds face legal consequences. Bakare stressed that any plans to improve people’s lives through economic reforms would falter without ensuring fairness in the process.

Bakare stated, “I expect that President Tinubu has been well briefed on investigations that were conducted over the years as well as individuals and agencies and cooperate entities indicted. I sincerely hope that the president is poised to take the needed action, because whether he likes it or not, the honeymoon is over and Nigerians are asking questions.”

He emphasized that Nigerians are not concerned about when these corrupt practices happened but rather why the public should bear the consequences of these actions by well-known entities.

“Nigerians are asking why the poor have to suffer for the criminal activities of individuals and companies that are well known. We must realise as a nation that no economy can thrive on criminal impunity. There can be no successful economic reforms without economic justice.

“By imposing hardship on Nigeria without going after those individual, cooperations who have plundered Nigeria over the years, the president has picked the wrong fight.

“Mr President, if you are truly on the side of the poor; if you are serious about the welfare of the people; if you truly want the poor to breathe as you once said, then kill corruption and not Nigerians.

“Economic progress cannot be achieved if wrongdoers go unpunished. For successful economic reforms, we need justice,” Bakare added.

Addressing the issue of Godwin Emefiele, the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Bakare urged President Tinubu not to make him a scapegoat. Bakare noted that Emefiele’s actions may have been carried out with the former President’s approval.

“While the DSS claims that Emefiele’s actions were sanctioned from above, how his case is handled sends a message about the president’s stance on corruption. It seems to target political opponents more than other threats to Nigeria,” Bakare stated.

He emphasized that if Emefiele is found guilty of any wrongdoing, he should face prosecution.

All Petitions Against Tinubu’s Election ‘Terribly Hopeless’ – APC National Secretary

In a recent televised appearance on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, Senator Ajibola Basiru, the National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), delivered a resolute assessment of the petitions challenging President Bola Tinubu’s legitimacy in this year’s presidential election, deeming them “terribly hopeless.”

These petitions have arisen in the aftermath of the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) announcement of results, which placed Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in second place, with Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) securing the third position. However, both Abubakar and Obi have raised objections to these results.

Senator Basiru, during the discussion, was direct and unwavering in his dismissal of the cases raised against President Tinubu’s election. In response to a query about whether the APC is preparing for a potential rerun election, Basiru began by acknowledging that he shouldn’t comment on a matter that is sub judice.

“But given that you’ve posed the question to me,” he continued, “based on my understanding of electoral law in Nigeria, coupled with my examination of the petitions and my involvement in the proceedings, I can confidently state that all the petitions challenging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s election are devoid of merit. There’s no need to even consider them seriously.”

He further emphasized, “These petitions are utterly without merit, to the point of being woefully futile.”

Basiru’s statements underscore the APC’s firm position on the matter and reflect a stance of assurance amid the ongoing debates surrounding the validity of President Tinubu’s election.

NJC Denies Viral Letter, Dismisses Claims of Power Transfer to State Governors

In a statement released on Sunday, the National Judicial Council (NJC) firmly repudiated a widely circulated letter claiming that it had relinquished its statutory authority regarding appointments and promotions of judges to state governors.

The letter, dated July 14, 2023, and purportedly bearing the signature of Olukayode Ariwoola, Chief Justice of Nigeria and Chairman of NJC, was debunked by Soji Oye, the Director of Information at NJC.

Oye underscored that the contents of the letter are entirely unfounded. The letter, which seemingly indicated the appointment of Umar Abubakar as the substantive Chief Judge of Kebbi State and provided directives on seniority order, was confirmed to be fabricated. The NJC vehemently disassociated itself from the letter’s assertions.

“The fabricated letter titled ‘Order of Seniority of Judges of the High Court of Kebbi state and recommendation of Justice Umar Abubakar as the substantive chief judge of Kebbi state’, erroneously asserted that under section 10 of Kebbi state’s existing law of 1996, the governor holds the authority to determine judges’ seniority, and NJC lacks the power to countermand the governor’s decision,” the statement clarified.

The statement further exposed that the letter propagated the misconception that the office of the head of court or chief judge is a purely political appointment to be solely decided by the state governor.

“To prevent any misunderstanding, the NJC categorically disclaims the letter, affirming unequivocally that it lacks any factual basis. The letter neither emanated from the Chief Justice of Nigeria’s office nor the Council itself,” the statement firmly asserted.

The NJC took the additional step of reporting the matter to appropriate security agencies, aiming to investigate and bring to justice those responsible for the misleading letter.

Niger Junta Signals Readiness for Dialogue with ECOWAS

Amidst the ongoing political turmoil in Niger, Abdourahmane Tchiani, leader of the junta, has conveyed the military’s readiness to explore diplomatic solutions. In a significant development, Tchiani shared this stance during a meeting on Saturday with Nigeria’s intervention team, a delegation of Islamic scholars led by Bala Lau, the national chairman of Jam’atul Izalatu Bida Waikamatu Sunnah. The discussions took place in Niger’s capital, Niamey.

In a statement released on Sunday and attributed to Lau, it was revealed that the conversations encompassed various matters, including the demand by ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States) leaders for the reinstatement of democratically elected President Bazoum. The intervention team, acting on behalf of President Bola Tinubu, sought to engage in constructive dialogue with the junta leaders in order to advocate for a peaceful resolution to the crisis.

Tchiani expressed openness to diplomatic dialogue and emphasized that their doors were open to pursue diplomatic avenues for resolving the situation. He also expressed regret that ECOWAS had not sought to understand the junta’s perspective before issuing ultimatums. Tchiani explained that the coup was initiated to prevent an imminent threat that could have impacted both Niger Republic and Nigeria.

In addition, Tchiani apologized for not initially giving the required attention to the intervention team sent by President Tinubu, headed by Abdulsalami Abubakar, former head of state. He noted that the junta’s initial reluctance stemmed from the ECOWAS ultimatums.

Ali Mahamane Lamine Zeine, Niger’s prime minister appointed by the junta, echoed Tchiani’s sentiments, stating that the leader of the country was open to dialogue and diplomatic discussions. Zeine expressed hope that talks with ECOWAS would take place in the near future and that the junta was committed to resolving the matter peacefully.

Furthermore, Zeine criticized the sanctions imposed by ECOWAS, describing them as “injustice” and at odds with the bloc’s principles. The junta remains committed to seeking peaceful resolutions through dialogue and diplomatic engagement in the hope of restoring stability to Niger.

Akeredolu in Germany for Medical Treatment, Chief Press Secretary Clarifies

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State is presently undergoing medical treatment in Germany, as affirmed by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, in a statement released on Saturday. This clarification comes in response to a circulating video on social media, implying the Governor’s return to Nigeria.

In his statement, Olatunde acknowledged the heightened curiosity of the state’s citizens, as well as the well-wishers and supporters from both domestic and international spheres, who are eager to see the Governor’s return. However, he firmly stated that Governor Akeredolu remains in Germany, steadfastly focused on his journey towards complete recovery.

“While we acknowledge the eagerness of the people of the state, as well as supporters and well-wishers from both within and outside the country to have the Governor back, we want to clarify that Governor Akeredolu is currently in Germany, focused on his full recovery,” he said.