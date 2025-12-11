Top 5 Stories Of The Day | ECOWAS Set to End Air Ticket Taxes by 2026

ECOWAS set to end air ticket taxes by 2026

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

ECOWAS set to end air ticket taxes by 2026

ECOWAS has announced plans to scrap air ticket taxes across West Africa from January 2026 to lower flight costs and boost regional travel. The policy, approved by heads of state in 2024, follows years of studies showing West Africa has the continent’s highest airfares.

The transport director, Chris Appiah, said taxes make up as much as 70 percent of ticket prices, discouraging travel and weakening economic integration. Removing charges is expected to benefit tourism, trade, and other sectors.

He added that ECOWAS is working with airlines and member states to ensure ticket prices drop once the taxes are removed.

CAC rolls out new mandatory details for business name updates

The Corporate Affairs Commission has announced fresh compulsory requirements for anyone submitting online update requests for business names. The new rules, shared on its X account, demand additional personal and contact information to improve verification and record accuracy.

Applicants must now provide their date of birth, office and proprietor email addresses, phone numbers, and a valid form of identification. The commission said the move will strengthen documentation, reduce fraud, and support smoother communication.

The CAC urged business owners to comply, noting that the reforms are part of its broader shift toward a more secure and efficient digital system.

Tinubu reasserts order on VIP police withdrawal after Soyinka’s rebuke

President Bola Tinubu again insisted that police officers must be withdrawn from VIP escorts and reassigned to proper policing. He expressed frustration with the slow pace of compliance, urging anyone with genuine concerns to seek clearance from the Inspector General of Police.

His remark followed Wole Soyinka’s criticism of Tinubu’s son, Seyi, for moving around with what he described as an unnecessarily large security team. Soyinka said the display was shocking and argued that leaders’ children should not assume state power by association.

At the FEC meeting, Tinubu instructed the NSA and DSS to enforce the directive without delay.

U.S. revokes 85,000 foreign visas under Trump’s ongoing crackdown

U.S. authorities announced on Tuesday that 85,000 visas belonging to foreign nationals, including Nigerians, have been cancelled since President Donald Trump began his second term in January. The State Department praised Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio while confirming the figures.

The government said the visa cancellations will continue, aligning with Trump’s pledge to intensify deportations and clamp down on immigration violations. About 5,000 visas were revoked in the last month alone.

According to the State Department, reasons for the revocations include assault, theft, drunk driving, overstaying, terrorism links, and general threats to public safety.

Burkina Faso refuses to release the Nigerian military’s plane

Burkina Faso is still detaining a Nigerian Air Force C-130 aircraft and the 11 personnel on board, despite ongoing diplomatic attempts to resolve the standoff. The plane made an emergency landing in Bobo Dioulasso after the crew detected a technical fault, but Burkinabe authorities claim it entered their airspace without proper clearance.

Talks led by Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs remain active, with officials warning that political frictions within the Sahel region are complicating what should have been a straightforward emergency-landing procedure. Members of the Sahel States bloc reportedly view the incident as an opportunity to push back against Nigeria.

Nigeria has confirmed that the crew were treated respectfully but remain unable to continue their journey. The Foreign Affairs Ministry says reports of their release are false and that diplomatic efforts to free the aircraft and personnel are still underway.