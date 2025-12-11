Nollywood Movies And Series Coming Out This December 2025

Role Models And How The Concept Changes By Generations

Nollywood has a great selection of movies and series coming out this December to keep viewers rooted to the front of their tv screens. Exploring all genres from comedy, to actions to romance and even thrillers. These are some of the movies and series you should look out for this December.

Behind The Scenes (December 12th)

‘Behind The Scenes’ tells the story of Aderonke “Ronky Fella” a successful real-estate mogul, who starts to face a hard time when her overly generous nature has people taking advantage of her kindness. When she is forced to face the pressure and challenges that come with success and family, she has to learn to navigate it properly.

The movie stars Uzor Arukwe, Ini Dima-Okojie, Tobi Bakre, Uche Montana, Funke Akindele, Iyabo Ojo, Ibrahim Chatta and Veeiye. It will be available in Cinemas nationwide.

The Covenant (December 12th)

When a family is thrown into chaos after their brother is kidnapped, they are forced to face dangerous forces and hidden secrets in their journey to find justice and survival.

Some of the cast members are Ivie Okujaye, Zubby Michael, Sola Sobowale, Gideon Okeke, Bimbo Manuel, Uzee Usman and Chioma Okafor. It will be available for streaming on Netflix.

A Very Dirty Christmas (December 16th)

This movie follows a Christmas family gathering that quickly turns sour, pushing what was to be a calm holiday into one where secrets are unearthed, old traumas revisited and everyone is caught in the mess.

Some of the cast for the movie are Ik Ogbonna, Lateef Adedimeji, Ini Edo, Nancy Isime, Femi Branch, Eucharia Anunobi, Wumi Toriola and Taye Arimoro. It will be available in cinemas nationwide.

Oversabi Aunty (December 19th)

This movie is the directorial debut for Toyin Abraham and it follows the life of a self-religious aunty who brings chaos everywhere she goes through her obsession with fixing everyone’s affairs.

Her meddlesome nature eventually brings chaos to a family wedding. Some of the cast members are Tana Adelana, Efe Irele, Ngozi Ezeonu, Toyin Abraham, Mike Ezuruonye, Queen Nwokoye and Jemima Osunde. It will be available in cinemas nationwide.

Colours Of Fire (December 24th)

When a warrior is sent to hunt a beast unleashed by an opposing clan, he soon comes face to face with a hidden truth and a forbidden connection that challenges his duty, loyalty and honour.

The movie stars Uzor Arukwe, Osas Ighodaro, Femi Branch, Mercy Aigbe, and Gabriel Afolayan. It will be available in cinemas nationwide.

Wizkid: Long Live Lagos (December 26th)

‘Wizkid: Long Live Lagos’ is a short look into the life of the afrobeat popstar, from his early days as a young man in Surulere, Lagos to his rise as an international superstar and an Afrobeats icon.

The documentary includes behind the scene footage, live performances and interviews with people close to the Afrobeat star. The film, which premiered at the 2025 Tribeca Film Festival, will be available on Showmax.

Daughters of Water (December 29th)

A journalist’s return to her village to restart her life coincidentally happens just as the Ukang Festival begins, a yearly ritual where the daughters of water are expected to step into the water to honor the ancient spirits.

When her plans to film the festival are thwarted by the arrival of another filming crew, Annie must come to terms with the new development.

Some of the cast members are Bobby Ogbolu, Ade Laoye, Imoh Eboh, Teniola Aladese, Allison Emmanuel. It will premiere on Africa Magic, and then later on Showmax.