‘I’m Not Home’ – Davido Responds to Fan Who Biked for 8 Days From Benue Just to Meet Him

Imagine biking for eight days straight, covering over 400 kilometers, just to meet your favorite music idol. That’s exactly what a dedicated fan named @emmiwuks on X (formerly known as Twitter) did to see Afrobeats sensation Davido in Lagos!

It all started when someone on X shared photos of @emmiwuks cruising on a bicycle, holding a poster of Davido.

This young enthusiast had pedaled all the way from Benue to Lagos, fueled by his love for the music superstar. The post quickly caught fire, racking up more than a million views and stirring up a storm of support.

Davido himself noticed the buzz and playfully responded, telling the eager fan to “Turn around. I’m not home.” It was a friendly reminder that even though the journey was epic, Davido was temporarily out and about.

This interaction shows how down-to-earth Davido is, connecting with fans in a relatable way. It also speaks volumes about his influence, inspiring people to go above and beyond to meet him.

But Davido isn’t just about the music. He’s got a big heart too. Recently, he made headlines by donating a whopping N237 million to different orphanages across Nigeria. He’s all about giving back and helping those in need, proving that he’s not just a music superstar but a real-life hero too.

Davido’s music has rocked the African music scene, and his actions show he’s a true force for good. While @emmiwuks’ long bike journey might have reached its destination, it’s just one more chapter in Davido’s inspiring story of music, fame, and making the world a better place.

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija August 10, 2023

Nigerian Filmmaker Biodun Stephen Opens Up About Early Marital Struggles and Temptations

Renowned Nigerian filmmaker Biodun Stephen recently sat down with media personality Chude Jideonwo to talk openly about the tough times ...

YNaija August 10, 2023

Nollywood Actors are Underpaid, Deyemi Okanlawon Reveals

In a captivating conversation on MTV Base Africa’s program, “Lights, Camera Stardom,” Nollywood luminary Deyemi Okanlawon and his fellow actor ...

YNaija August 9, 2023

I finished my EP ‘Planet Pluto’ in just 2 hours – Shallipopi

Have you ever wondered how your favorite music is made? Well, let’s talk about Shallipopi, the guy behind those catchy ...

YNaija August 9, 2023

Nigerian Comedy Sensation Josh2Funny Wows Audience on America’s Got Talent 2023

Our very own Nigerian comedy wizard, Josh2Funny, aka Josh Alfred, the brains behind the uproarious #DontLeaveMe skit, just dropped a ...

YNaija August 8, 2023

Street Pop Star Portable and His Artist Attacked in Lekki

Portable is back in the news, but this time it’s not about his music or antics – it’s about an ...

YNaija August 8, 2023

Don Jazzy Opens Up On How He Used To Sell Akara With His Mum Hoping Big Men Will Give Him Money

In a candid and captivating chat on the Zero Conditions podcast, the ever-charismatic Don Jazzy unveiled a side of his ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail