‘I’m Not Home’ – Davido Responds to Fan Who Biked for 8 Days From Benue Just to Meet Him

Imagine biking for eight days straight, covering over 400 kilometers, just to meet your favorite music idol. That’s exactly what a dedicated fan named @emmiwuks on X (formerly known as Twitter) did to see Afrobeats sensation Davido in Lagos!

It all started when someone on X shared photos of @emmiwuks cruising on a bicycle, holding a poster of Davido.

This young enthusiast had pedaled all the way from Benue to Lagos, fueled by his love for the music superstar. The post quickly caught fire, racking up more than a million views and stirring up a storm of support.

Davido himself noticed the buzz and playfully responded, telling the eager fan to “Turn around. I’m not home.” It was a friendly reminder that even though the journey was epic, Davido was temporarily out and about.

Turn around I’m not home https://t.co/wxhY2A7Owm — Davido (@davido) August 10, 2023

This interaction shows how down-to-earth Davido is, connecting with fans in a relatable way. It also speaks volumes about his influence, inspiring people to go above and beyond to meet him.

But Davido isn’t just about the music. He’s got a big heart too. Recently, he made headlines by donating a whopping N237 million to different orphanages across Nigeria. He’s all about giving back and helping those in need, proving that he’s not just a music superstar but a real-life hero too.

Davido’s music has rocked the African music scene, and his actions show he’s a true force for good. While @emmiwuks’ long bike journey might have reached its destination, it’s just one more chapter in Davido’s inspiring story of music, fame, and making the world a better place.