Fans Can’t Get Enough of Femi Adebayo’s Epic Yoruba Movie ‘Jagun Jagun’ on Netflix

If you love a good movie that takes you on a wild adventure, then ‘Jagun Jagun’ is the one for you! Released on Netflix, this exciting Yoruba film is getting a lot of love from fans on social media.

So, what’s all the buzz about? Well, ‘Jagun Jagun’ is an epic story set in ancient times, full of brave warriors, powerful kings, and a really bad warlord. Imagine sword fights that remind you of those cool battles in stories like Hercules or Clash of the Titans – ‘Jagun Jagun’ is just like that, but with a unique African twist.

The movie’s producer, Femi Adebayo, gathered some of the biggest names in Nollywood to bring this epic tale to life. Stars like Ibrahim Yekini Itele, Fathia Williams, Lateef Adedimeji, and many more join the adventure. And guess what? They all did an amazing job!

People are talking a lot about Dele Odule’s acting too. Femi Adebayo himself called him a “maestro of the silver screen” – which means he’s really, really good at acting.

He said, “Uncle Dele Odule is a maestro of the silver screen. A true legend in the world of Nollywood, Uncle Dele’s talent knows no bounds. I had the incredible honour of watching him grace the screen with his unparalleled brilliance in ‘Jagun Jagun’.”

And there’s Adebayo Salami, who’s not just acting but also giving valuable advice to make the movie awesome. Femi also had some great things to say about him as well.

He expressed, “Daddy Adebayo Salami – The legendary. My father. My boss. My best friend. My confidant. Adebayo Aremu omo Salami! Daddy, thank you for showing me the right ways.” Adebayo celebrated Salami’s multifaceted contribution, from acting to directorial guidance, which significantly elevated the project.

Fans are flooding social media with their love for ‘Jagun Jagun.’ They’re saying how much they’re enjoying the action-packed story, the impressive fights, and the awesome performances. Some fans even think this movie is a game-changer for Nollywood, the Nigerian movie industry.

So, if you’re looking for an exciting movie night, ‘Jagun Jagun’ might be just what you need. It’s a rollercoaster ride of ancient battles, epic heroes, and amazing acting that’s getting two thumbs up from fans all around!

Here’s what some fans had to say!

#Jagunjagun

I was going to write a short review in the morning but I'll do something now.



Personal Summary:

Props – 100%

Costumes – 100%

Cinematography – 100%

VFX Effects – 100%

Acting and Delivery – 100%

Use of Yoruba – 80%

Subtitles – 90%

Music – 80%



1/10 pic.twitter.com/k3HYak08aA — Aanu Oluyide💐 (@Akanke_Tanso) August 11, 2023

Lateef Adedimeji should get a nomination for his role in Jagun Jagun.



So should the Makeup department. — FOLA FOLAYAN (@TheFavoredWoman) August 11, 2023

Jagun Jagun is a solid 8. I love the storyline and the plot we didn't expect. @TheDimejiLateef and Itele acting stood out for me. This is what a Nollywood epic movie should look like. Love it! pic.twitter.com/1nbYfxij3L — @AA😎😉🇳🇬 (@agesin_akintayo) August 11, 2023

This is the first time Twitter NG is agreeing that a movie is 10/10



Jagun Jagun!!!! pic.twitter.com/t6KOBj9CpI — Big Uncle (@Usmanashafe) August 11, 2023

All the houses on my street are watching Jagun jagun 😪… Street dey echo incantation 😭😭 Emi Omo ekun ton fi spongebob we ri leti odo or whatever he's saying 😭😭 — Pikachu ✌️ (@officialhord) August 10, 2023

This guy ate his script. He killed the role. What! I am super impressed. 👏 #JagunJagun #JagunJagunMovie pic.twitter.com/AVq511oWsH — COUNT LUCHINO NEFARIA (@CountLuchino) August 10, 2023