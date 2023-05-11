Obi Decries Attacks on Adeboye; Elections are over, Sheathe your sword, Shettima tells PDP, LP | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Obi Decries Attacks on Adeboye

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss

Obi Decries Attacks on Adeboye

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has strongly condemned the recent attacks targeting Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the esteemed General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

In a statement, Obi expressed his deep concern over individuals falsely claiming to be his followers and resorting to hurling insults at the 81-year-old clergyman.

Obi categorically denounced the use of subterfuge and emphasized his commitment to maintaining a respectful discourse devoid of name-calling, insults, and abuses.

In a tweet posted on Wednesday, he stated, “The use of subterfuge by people masquerading as Obidients to abuse and insult eminent personalities like Most Reverend Pastor Enoch Adeboye or anyone else is most unacceptable. Obidients are by and large, law-abiding citizens.”

The use of subterfuge by people masquerading as Obidients to abuse and insult eminent personalities like Most Reverend Pastor Enoch Adeboye or anyone else is most unacceptable. Obidients are by and large, law-abiding citizens. — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) May 10, 2023

While acknowledging that differences of opinion are natural in politics, Obi highlighted the importance of not tolerating calculated efforts to create ethnic or religious divisions in the name of political gain. He firmly expressed his disapproval of such tactics and reaffirmed his personal stance against name-calling, insults, and abuses, a sentiment shared by the majority of his supporters.

Addressing claims that some fringe elements within his support base engage in such conduct, Obi emphasized that such assertions overlook the fact that such methods are frequently employed by political opposition groups. He called for a more nuanced understanding of the situation, urging individuals to refrain from generalizations and to focus on fostering constructive political dialogue.

Elections are over, Sheathe your sword, Shettima tells PDP, LP

Following the conclusion of the presidential election held on February 25, 2023, Vice President-elect Senator Kashim Shettima of the All Progressives Congress (APC), representing Borno Central, has called upon all stakeholders, including opposition parties and dissatisfied members of the ruling party, to put aside their differences and rally behind President-elect Senator Bola Tinubu in building a prosperous nation.

During a press briefing in Abuja after his participation in the Senate plenary session, Shettima emphasized the need for unity and urged political parties such as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) to set aside their political rivalries and join forces with the incoming APC administration for the betterment of the country.

Addressing journalists, Shettima described the victory of President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and himself as a victory for all Nigerians. He expressed his commitment to working diligently towards advancing the unity, stability, and progress of the nation.

Assuring the public, Shettima stated, “Rest assured that our team will work assiduously to elevate the nation to greater heights. We urge everyone to come together and support this cause. This victory belongs to the entire nation; there are no winners or losers in this contest.”

Highlighting the significance of national cohesion, he added, “Our shared bonds transcend our divisions. It was a hard-fought election, and a winner has emerged. Now is the time for us to put aside our differences and collaborate wholeheartedly for the betterment of our nation.”

Shettima reiterated that the future of the African continent largely rests upon the progress of Nigeria, emphasizing the need for all citizens to unite as a formidable force, working towards the advancement and prosperity of the nation.

Ex-Power Minister, Sale Mamman, Arrested by EFCC for N22bn Fraud

The former Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, has been apprehended by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on allegations of involvement in a fraud amounting to N22 billion.

Mamman, who held the position of Minister of Power from 2019 to 2021, was taken into custody on Wednesday morning and is currently being detained at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja.

The arrest is said to be linked to an ongoing investigation into corruption related to the implementation of certain power projects. Mamman is specifically accused of collaborating with ministry staff responsible for the accounts of the Zungeru and Mambilla Hydro Electric Power projects, with the aim of diverting the sum of N22 billion for personal gain.

During the course of the investigation, properties both within Nigeria and overseas, allegedly connected to the suspects, have been uncovered. Furthermore, significant amounts of dollars and naira have reportedly been recovered as part of the probe.

The EFCC’s actions underscore their commitment to combating corruption and ensuring accountability within the public sector. As the investigation progresses, it is expected that further details will emerge regarding the extent of the alleged fraudulent activities and any additional individuals involved.

Obi Calls for Televised Proceedings as Tribunal Adjourns Hearing on His Petition

The presidential election petitions court has adjourned the pre-hearing of the petition filed by Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), to a later date. The court had initially scheduled the continuation of the pre-hearing for Wednesday, following its commencement on Monday.

During the court session, Livy Ozoukwu, the counsel representing the petitioners (Obi and LP), informed the court that all parties involved in the case had agreed to seek an adjournment. This would allow them to file and exchange necessary documents. Additionally, the parties agreed to discuss and determine which documents are in dispute and which are not. Ozoukwu requested that the case be adjourned until May 17.

All other counsels involved in the case consented to the adjournment, and the five-member panel of justices, led by Haruna Tsammani, granted the application.

After the court session, Ozoukwu spoke to journalists and revealed that he had filed a motion before the court requesting that the proceedings be televised or live-streamed. He stated, “We are asking that the honorable court should allow live streaming or broadcasting of the proceedings of the court from day to day.”

It is worth noting that Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has also filed a motion requesting that the court televise its proceedings.

The petition filed by Obi and the LP challenges the victory of Bola Tinubu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the presidential election. The petition alleges that Tinubu was not duly elected by the majority of the lawful votes cast during the election. Among other claims, the petitioners argue that Kashim Shettima, the vice-president-elect, had a double nomination, which violates the electoral act.

The petitioners are seeking for the tribunal to either declare Obi as the winner of the presidential poll or, alternatively, order the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a fresh election.

APP Withdraws Petition Against Tinubu at Presidential Election Tribunal

The Action Peoples Party (APP) has submitted an application to withdraw its lawsuit against President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal. In addition, the party’s counsel, Obed Agu, has requested the court to strike out and dismiss the suit, which challenges Tinubu’s victory in the presidential election held on February 25.

Wole Olanipekun, SAN, who represents Tinubu, did not oppose the withdrawal of the suit. Consequently, the Chairman of the Tribunal, Justice Haruna Tsammani, dismissed the petition.

The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal began its proceedings in Abuja on Monday.