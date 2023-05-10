Governor Nasir El-Rufai Welcomes Baby Girl at 63

Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, at the age of 63, recently celebrated the birth of a baby girl named Fatima, his fourth child with Aisha. The joyous occasion was marked by a meaningful naming ceremony, which was shared with warmth and enthusiasm on social media by El-Rufai’s sons, Bashir and Bello.

Bashir took to Instagram Stories to express his delight, stating, “With the arrival of the newest member of the El-Rufai family, Fatima Layan, we are overjoyed. May Allah bless her abundantly. We are also thrilled to have Aunt Umms back.” Accompanying his heartfelt words were delightful snapshots capturing the memorable moments from the ceremony.

Moreover, a close family friend known as “Retired comrade” shared a series of photos on Twitter, inviting everyone to join in celebrating the birth of baby Fatima Elrufai. In his tweet, he wrote, “Let’s come together to celebrate our esteemed governor, @elrufai, on the blessed arrival of his baby girl named ‘FATIMA Elrufai’ (Layan). Let us also extend our congratulations to our brothers, @B_ELRUFAI and @BashirElRufai, on the newest addition to their family.”

El-Rufai’s first wife, Hadiza, is the mother of his eldest child, Bashir, as well as their other siblings. Recently, the Kaduna governor expressed his intention to explore opportunities in the private sector once his tenure concludes on May 29, rather than joining the Bola Tinubu administration.

The arrival of baby Fatima has brought immense happiness to the El-Rufai family, marking the beginning of a new and special chapter in their remarkable journey. The outpouring of well-wishes and congratulations on social media is a testament to the significant impact this esteemed governor has made within and beyond the boundaries of Kaduna State.

