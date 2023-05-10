I Am Still on the Davido’s N20M Case, It Is Now My Business – Daniel Regha

When it comes to holding someone accountable, Daniel Regha doesn’t back down.

In a recent interview on the Tegan Show, the social media influencer made it clear that he’s not letting Davido off the hook for the unfulfilled promise of 20 million Naira to support struggling small businesses.

Last year, Davido, the superstar artist, pledged to offer financial aid to small enterprises, acknowledging the tough economic times in the country. He called on aspiring entrepreneurs to share their business ideas, with the promise of selecting lucky beneficiaries. But with the money still nowhere to be found, Daniel Regha has taken it upon himself to go after Davido.

In the interview, Daniel Regha left no room for doubt. He’s adamant about getting answers from Davido and making sure he keeps his word. Despite facing some criticism for his persistence, Regha remains undeterred in his mission to hold Davido accountable.

He argues that since Davido voluntarily made the promise in public, it became everyone’s business to demand answers. When you put something out there like that, people naturally expect you to follow through, and Regha believes it’s his right to get involved.

Now, let’s talk about Daniel Regha’s online persona. This guy is everywhere! He’s known for his witty comments and diving into people’s business like it’s his own. Of course, that’s earned him some haters who claim he’s just a busybody with nothing better to do. But Regha isn’t fazed by their criticism. In fact, he fires right back, pointing out that if those haters were so busy themselves, they wouldn’t have the time to keep tabs on his every move. Touché, Regha!

Regha sheds light on the double standards in the entertainment industry. He notes that other influential figures often get away with similar controversies because they’re not held to the same level of scrutiny. But Regha firmly believes that if you make a promise, you should stick to it, no matter who you are. He highlights the case of the promised 20 million Naira, stressing that Davido owes it to the people who put in effort and shared their ideas. When you step up and make a public promise, you can’t just brush it off like it never happened.

During the interview, Daniel Regha stood his ground. He has no regrets about speaking up. In fact, he’s quite calculated in his approach. He carefully reviews his posts before hitting that publish button. And if he does take something down, it’s only because he spotted an error, not because he’s backing down. Regha prides himself on maintaining integrity and professionalism, especially when it comes to holding influential figures accountable.

"I am still on Davido's case. It is now my business"



– Daniel Regha



⚪️

📹 The Tegan Show pic.twitter.com/sz7t0Oa9zA — 🐬 @𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗷𝗼𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗯𝗼𝘆 (@OneJoblessBoy) May 10, 2023

As fans eagerly await a resolution to this saga, it’s clear that Daniel Regha won’t rest until Davido fulfills his promise. He’s determined to be the voice for small businesses that are counting on that much-needed support.

So, will Davido step up and deliver on his promise? Or will Daniel Regha have to turn up the heat, even more, to make sure justice is served? Only time will tell, but one thing’s for sure – Regha is not backing down.