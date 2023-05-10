Victoria’s Secret Enlists Rising Star Filmmaker Korty for Epic World Tour

Nigerian filmmaker Korty, known for her distinctive YouTube videos, has just announced her participation in the highly anticipated Victoria’s Secret World Tour.

In an Instagram post, Korty shared her excitement, stating that the Victoria’s Secret team approached her, expressing their admiration for her filmmaking style and inviting her to be a part of their global tour. Overwhelmed by the magnitude of the opportunity, Korty reassured her followers that nothing is too big for her to handle. She expressed her gratitude for the blessings she has received, emphasizing how much she is learning and eagerly anticipating the culmination of this incredible experience.

Victoria’s Secret has recently undergone a significant rebranding effort, culminating in the announcement of a revamped fashion show presented as a feature-length film. Departing from the traditional runway format, the renowned lingerie retailer plans to take audiences on a captivating journey across the world. The film will showcase the work of a group of 20 innovative global creatives hailing from vibrant cities such as Bogota, Lagos, London, and Tokyo.

Among this talented ensemble, Korty stands out as a prominent filmmaker, set to provide viewers with a glimpse into her captivating artistry while also unveiling new Victoria’s Secret creations.

Chris Rupp, the Chief Customer Officer at Victoria’s Secret & Co., expressed the company’s excitement for this groundbreaking project. She shared that they aim to introduce a completely reimagined version of the fashion show, incorporating the best elements of entertainment and fashion that their customers have been eagerly anticipating. Rupp emphasized the celebration of the brand’s iconic heritage through a new generation of artists, showcasing their visionary talent on a global stage.

Although an exact premiere date for this momentous event has yet to be announced, it is expected to take place in the coming fall. This exciting development marks the return of the Victoria’s Secret runway show after a four-year hiatus. Company executives, such as Timothy Johnson, the Chief Financial Officer, have expressed their commitment to investing in the business, allocating significant marketing spend to support the new iteration of the fashion show.

The decision to revive this celebrated event follows its cancellation in 2019, prompted by declining sales and growing backlash against the brand’s messaging. The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show has historically featured some of the industry’s most renowned supermodels, including Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum, Gisele Bündchen, Alessandra Ambrosio, Adriana Lima, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and many more, adorned in bedazzled bras and panties.

However, criticism mounted over the lack of diversity and size inclusivity in Victoria’s Secret’s presentations. The controversy reached its peak in September 2018 when Ed Razek, the former Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President of Public Relations, stated in Vogue that “transsexuals” should not participate in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show because “the show is a fantasy.”

Despite Razek’s subsequent apology and resignation in November 2019, the brand faced ongoing scrutiny. The release of the docuseries “Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons” on Hulu in July 2022 further exposed alleged misogynistic treatment models endured under former owner Leslie Wexner.

In response to the criticism, Victoria’s Secret has undertaken efforts to promote inclusivity and progress. In June 2021, the company introduced the VS Collective, replacing their signature models with a diverse group of women representing various shapes and sizes. The collective includes influential figures like Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Megan Rapinoe, who strive to drive positive change within the industry.

As Korty prepares to embark on this extraordinary journey with Victoria’s Secret, her involvement serves as a testament to the brand’s commitment to fostering creativity and embracing a new era of inclusivity. With the upcoming world tour set to captivate audiences worldwide, the Victoria’s Secret World Tour promises to be an immersive and culturally rich experience.

Through the lens of talented filmmakers like Korty, viewers will have the opportunity to witness the convergence of fashion, art, and storytelling from diverse corners of the globe.