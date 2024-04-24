Nollywood Movies Coming Out In 2024 So Far

Many will admit that Nollywood is the gift that keeps giving with the evidence we have all seen and experienced since the start of this year from the industry.

The Nollywood industry has grown exponentially with the help of creative filmmakers and talented actors whose job is to produce unforgettable movies and shows that will stand the test of time in our hearts and the film industry.

This 2024, our film producers and directors have teased us with posters and announcements of upcoming films that will be released throughout the year.

With that in mind, we have drafted a list of films and series that will be released throughout this year.

Oloture (The Series)

Taking the world back to 2019, Ebonylife Productions brings Oloture back to our screens in the format of a TV series. The series is expected to drop on Netflix sometime in 2024. Good news, Sharon Ooja, Buccii Franklin and Stan Nze reprise their roles in the series along with new casts.

Finding Messiah

Finding Messiah is a political-musical drama that stars A-list actors. Speculations estimate that the film might be the best movie to be released in 2024.

Everybody Loves Jenifa

Funke Akindele announced that the beloved, hilarious character ‘Jenifa’ would return to the silver screens this December 2024 with “Everybody Loves Jenifa” based on popular demand.

Aburo

Set to be released in cinemas on May 1st, ‘Aburo’ is an emotional rollercoaster that tells the tale of Mide, an ex-athlete who tries to change the life of Aburo, a kid who steals from him. The film details the battle between Mide and the streets as he strives to make something of Aburo.

Water & Garri

Tiwa Savage, Mike Afolarin, and Jemima Osunde star in this enthralling film that focuses on Aisha, an ambitious fashion designer who chases her dreams in her native home after being in the United States of America for a decade.

Funmilayo Ransome Kuti

Bolanle Austen-Peters retells the story of the activist, mother of legendary Afro singer Femi Kuti, and the first woman to ever drive a car in Nigeria in ‘Funmilayo Ransome Kuti’s, which will be out in cinemas on May 17.

Summer Rain

Although not many details have been shared about ‘Summer Rain’, the producer, Adenike Olori Esho, claims that the film is about love, life, and living for the present while leaving tomorrow’s worries for tomorrow.

Strong

Nigerian filmmaker Dimbo Atiya has revealed that he will be making the sequel to the long-awaited award-winning film, ‘Drawing Strength’ with its sequel titled ‘Strong’. Though a sequel, ‘Strong’ will focus on the couple, Lami and Sota, who fight to keep their love despite the situations creeping up on them. Sota is found accused of the murder of a woman he once had an affair with, and this brings down the high walls of the couple. Lami is determined to prove her lover’s innocence, but at what cost?

Out of Breath

“Out Of Breath” tells the tale of a man who seeks to break out of societal norms as he rebels against the traditions of his village. Nna Obioha, the village elder, takes on a battle against his town and his people as he hopes to win against their archaic beliefs.

Owambe

Three production companies partnered to produce “Owambe”, a film that depicts the story of Teju, a lady who’s just returned to Nigeria from her stay abroad. She is immediately saddled with the responsibility of taking over her mother’s role in the community.

Criminal

Though the official synopsis is yet to be released, ‘Criminal’ is looking to shatter the boundaries that almost no one in the Nollywood industry has thought to break. Niyi Akinmolayan praised the adept skills of the actors and the creativity that went into the production of this film, which will show the world what it is like to be in a hostage situation in Nigeria.

All of Us

Although the plot is unknown to the public, it is confirmed that the series will involve his crew of friends called “The Geng,” in which Eni will play the role of a student. The cast of the upcoming ‘All of Us will feature a lot of familiar faces on social media, which leaves us in anticipation of the new series.