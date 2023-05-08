Presidential Election Tribunal to Hear Obi and Atiku’s Petitions Today; Osimhen Sets New Record, Becomes Serie A’s Highest-Scoring African Player | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Presidential Election Tribunal to Hear Obi and Atiku’s Petitions Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss

Presidential Election Tribunal to Hear Obi and Atiku’s Petitions Today

The Presidential Election Tribunal is set to commence the hearing of petitions filed by opposition parties today, challenging the victory of President-elect Bola Tinubu in the February 25 presidential poll. Several candidates who were defeated in the race approached the court, alleging electoral misconduct in favor of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Among those who filed petitions are Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Pete Obi of the Labour Party. Atiku’s petition is based on five grounds, calling for a fresh election due to alleged irregularities at polling units. He argues that Tinubu was declared the winner before all results and accreditation data were transmitted and uploaded by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, has also raised concerns about various irregularities during the election. He contends that Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, were not qualified to contest. Obi further claims that Tinubu failed to secure the majority of lawful votes and was unable to attain one-quarter of the votes in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

During the pre-hearing session today, the Court is expected to provide a comprehensive timetable for the substantive petitions against the President-elect. Meanwhile, allegations have surfaced regarding the involvement of foreign lawyers in attempts to halt Tinubu’s inauguration on May 29. Festus Keyamo, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, made claims about the presence of foreign legal experts. Similarly, Femi Fani-Kayode, a chieftain of the ruling party, accused former President Olusegun Obasanjo of engaging foreign lawyers to represent Peter Obi.

Responding to these allegations, Dr. Yunusa Salisu Tanko, Chief Spokesperson of the Labour Party’s presidential campaign council, clarified that all Obi’s legal team members are Nigerian nationals. He emphasized that no foreign lawyers are involved and expressed confidence in the presentation they would make before the tribunal.

Tanko stated, “As far as I know, the lawyers are all Nigerians; I have not seen any foreign lawyer in the legal team.” He expressed optimism about the outcome of the process, asserting that their candidate would present a strong case that cannot be faulted. “From what we are presenting to the court, we are very optimistic that they cannot find fault in our presentation,” he added.

As the proceedings unfold, stakeholders eagerly await the resolution of these petitions and the impact they may have on the presidential election results. The tribunal’s verdict will undoubtedly shape the political landscape and set important precedents for future electoral disputes.

Osimhen Sets New Record, Becomes Serie A’s Highest-Scoring African Player

Napoli’s Victor Osimhen has cemented his place as the highest-scoring African player in the Italian Serie A, surpassing the record set by George Weah. Osimhen’s goal against Fiorentina on Sunday marked his 47th goal in Serie A, overtaking Weah’s tally of 46 goals, which had remained untouched since 1999.

The 24-year-old Nigerian played a pivotal role in Napoli’s recent league triumph, which ended a 33-year title drought for the club. Last week, he scored the equalizer that secured Napoli’s first Scudetto since 1990.

With his goal on Sunday, Osimhen’s tally for the current season stands at 23, putting him four goals ahead of Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez. Determined to make history, Osimhen aims to become the first African player to win the prestigious Serie A Golden Boot award for the highest goal scorer. He has four remaining games to achieve this feat.

Expressing his confidence, Osimhen stated in an interview with DAZN after Sunday’s victory, “I think the curse is about to be broken. We still have four games to go, and I want to get as many goals as possible while winning the games.”

Naples has been enveloped in a jubilant atmosphere since Thursday’s draw in Udine, which confirmed their league triumph. On Sunday afternoon, fans filled the streets surrounding the stadium named after the iconic Diego Maradona, igniting fireworks and flares to celebrate. Against the backdrop of sunny southern Italy, the city was adorned in blue as locals and tourists alike gathered in packed bars and restaurants, exuding a festive and relaxed mood.

Prior to kick-off, supporters displayed a large Italian flag with the number three, paying homage to Napoli’s three Scudetto wins. Resounding chants of “We are the champions” echoed throughout the stadium, as fans hailed their heroes and basked in the glory of their team’s achievement.

Max Air Plane Crash-Lands at Abuja Airport as Tire Bursts into Flames

A Max Air aircraft crash-landed on Sunday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, according to reports. The aircraft was arriving from Yola, Adamawa state when the incident occurred. The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) spokesperson, Faithful Hope-Ivbaz, confirmed the incident but did not provide further details.

Daily Trust reported that the crash-landing happened after the aircraft’s tyre burst into flames. The Aerodrome Rescue and Fire-fighting Service (ARFFS) at the airport swiftly extinguished the fire, ensuring the safe disembarkation of the passengers. As a precautionary measure, the runway has been temporarily closed until the aircraft is evacuated.

Witnessing the incident, Mike Ogirima, former president of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), shared his account, saying, “We thank God. We are still on the runway, and the pilot has reassured us. He has called for the stairs, and we are now disembarking from the runway to be evacuated to the airport building at the arrival hall. We bless God because we have witnessed the pull-out of the tyre right from the airport in Yola, and we went into a prayer session.”

Max Air, in a statement following the incident, confirmed that the aircraft encountered two tire bursts upon landing in Abuja. The airline assured that all 143 passengers and one infant on board were safe and being taken care of. The affected passengers were escorted to the arrival terminal with their luggage, while the aircraft underwent necessary inspections and tire replacement before being cleared for future flights.

Diezani Files Lawsuit Seeking to Remove Bench Warrant Against Her

Former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, has approached a federal high court in Abuja, seeking the nullification of the bench warrant issued against her on July 24, 2020.

In a motion on notice filed by her counsel, Mike Ozekhome, Alison-Madueke requested an extension of time to apply for the order discharging the bench warrant. The motion aims to have her name struck out as a defendant in charge number FHC/ABJ/CR/208/2018.

In the motion, with the Federal Republic of Nigeria as the complainant/respondent and Alison-Madueke as the sole defendant/applicant, it was argued that the bench warrant was issued without jurisdiction and should be set aside ex debito justitiae. The former minister contended that the warrant violated her right to a fair hearing as guaranteed by Section 36(1) of the 1999 Constitution.

Alison-Madueke stated that she had not been served with the charge sheet and proof of evidence in the mentioned criminal charge, nor had she received any other summons relating to the case. She asserted that the court was misled into issuing the bench warrant due to the suppression or non-disclosure of material facts.

Regarding her interactions with the UK National Crime Agency (NCA), Alison-Madueke explained, “I have consistently and severally been invited for interviews by the UK national crime agency (NCA), many of which have been serially adjourned or postponed to future dates due to no fault of mine.” She further alleged that her residence was raided by the NCA and her private residence in Abuja was also raided by officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) without prior invitation or notice.

Alison-Madueke claimed to have learned about forfeiture orders and civil proceedings through media reports or information from close associates and relatives. She emphasized that she had not been served with any court processes in relation to the charges or forfeiture proceedings, which hindered her ability to respond or defend herself.

The former minister accused the EFCC of collaborating with the NCA in matters involving her, but refusing to do so in this particular case and related forfeiture proceedings in Nigeria.

Alison-Madueke urged the court to vacate the bench warrant and remove her name from the charge in the interest of justice.

The hearing date for the motion is yet to be determined.

Peter Obi Visits Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), paid a visit to renowned Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka, describing it as an enriching experience. Obi took to his official Twitter account on Sunday to share the news and express his admiration for Soyinka’s achievements and contributions to Nigeria.

During their meeting, Obi stated that they had a productive discussion about Soyinka’s aspirations for a better and more inclusive Nigeria. He acknowledged Soyinka’s legendary reputation as a fighter for justice and equity in society, emphasizing the importance of honoring his contributions.

Obi also took the opportunity to remind Soyinka of the sacrifices he made in fighting for the cause of the Igbo people just before the outbreak of the civil war. The LP candidate expressed his appreciation for the visit, which aimed to dispel any misconceptions about their relationship and to foster a deeper understanding.

The visit comes in the wake of criticism directed at Soyinka on social media by supporters of Obi, who are known as “Obidients.” Soyinka had previously responded to criticism from LP supporters, highlighting their reluctance to accept constructive criticism as a badge of honor.

Earlier, on April 5, Soyinka had criticized Datti Baba-Ahmed, the LP’s vice-presidential candidate, for using what he considered “fascistic language.” Baba-Ahmed had stated that despite the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announcing Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the election, the country had no president-elect. He argued that Tinubu would lead an unconstitutional government because he had not met the legal requirements.

The visit between Obi and Soyinka serves as a gesture of respect and a platform for dialogue between the two prominent figures, fostering a greater understanding of their perspectives and shared aspirations for a better Nigeria.