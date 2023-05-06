Controversial Serie A Post Sparks Outrage and Racism Debate among Nigerian Football Enthusiasts

Nigeria’s social media platforms are abuzz with discussions on racism, ignited by a recent post from the renowned Italian top-flight football league, Serie A.
The controversy unfolded when the official Serie A Twitter account shared an image featuring the late Diego Maradona crowning Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, accompanied by a caption proclaiming, “A new king is crowned in Napoli.”
This post seemed to imply that Maradona, a football legend who has since passed away, had bestowed the title of Napoli’s new star player upon Kvaratskhelia.
However, Nigerians were far from impressed with this suggestion, as they felt it undermined the significant contributions of Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen to Napoli’s Italian league triumph this season.
Maradona, forever revered as the iconic No. 10 of the Partenopei, is worshipped through numerous official and unofficial shrines. He is revered for much more than merely ending the dominance of the northern football giants.
More than three decades ago, Maradona led the underdog Napoli to two Serie A championships and the UEFA club competitions. As an extraordinary playmaker, his unmatched footballing genius inspired Gli Azzurri to surpass the likes of Juventus, Milan, and Inter with his unparalleled abilities.
Meanwhile, Osimhen had already won the hearts of Napoli supporters even before his crucial game-winning goal last Thursday. With an impressive record of 23 goals in 23 matches across all competitions, he played a pivotal role in propelling Napoli to the cusp of a historic Scudetto victory.
The recent uproar surrounding the Serie A post on Nigerian social media highlights the sensitivity and passion with which Nigerians engage in discussions about football. As discussions continue, it is crucial to foster understanding and appreciation for the contributions of all players, while promoting inclusivity and unity in the world of football.
