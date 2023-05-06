Controversial Serie A Post Sparks Outrage and Racism Debate among Nigerian Football Enthusiasts

Nigeria’s social media platforms are abuzz with discussions on racism, ignited by a recent post from the renowned Italian top-flight football league, Serie A.

The controversy unfolded when the official Serie A Twitter account shared an image featuring the late Diego Maradona crowning Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, accompanied by a caption proclaiming, “A new king is crowned in Napoli.”

A new king is crowned in Napoli 👑 #NAPOLISCUDETTO pic.twitter.com/C7Ktx8ECBK — Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) May 6, 2023

This post seemed to imply that Maradona, a football legend who has since passed away, had bestowed the title of Napoli’s new star player upon Kvaratskhelia.

However, Nigerians were far from impressed with this suggestion, as they felt it undermined the significant contributions of Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen to Napoli’s Italian league triumph this season.

Maradona, forever revered as the iconic No. 10 of the Partenopei, is worshipped through numerous official and unofficial shrines. He is revered for much more than merely ending the dominance of the northern football giants.

More than three decades ago, Maradona led the underdog Napoli to two Serie A championships and the UEFA club competitions. As an extraordinary playmaker, his unmatched footballing genius inspired Gli Azzurri to surpass the likes of Juventus, Milan, and Inter with his unparalleled abilities.

Meanwhile, Osimhen had already won the hearts of Napoli supporters even before his crucial game-winning goal last Thursday. With an impressive record of 23 goals in 23 matches across all competitions, he played a pivotal role in propelling Napoli to the cusp of a historic Scudetto victory.

Here are some tweets highlighting what Nigerians had to say about the post.

You gotta give it to the Italians though, they’re consistent with the racism https://t.co/D7PYfpsFtN pic.twitter.com/VPq3aBoXMl — Barney! (@fuckusernamejor) May 6, 2023

Lol I can see a few Nigerian tribal bigots in this comment section complaining of racism. Dem no get mirror for house? https://t.co/emIh5cg8BP — KWEKU THE HUSTLER, COMMANDER OF THE HEADLESS MOB (@urchilla01) May 6, 2023

After Victor Osimhen become the highest goal scorer in Seria A this season, highest Africa goal scorer in a single season in the history of Seria A. Then seria A came up with this to crown an unknown person King

But to we VICTOR OSIMHEN IS OUR KING

Say no to Racism pic.twitter.com/9urMeIoDy2 — Pamilerin Adegoke (@UnclePamilerin) May 6, 2023

Lol.. Some who asked Yoruba to "Ronu" in the last election are accusing Serie A of racism. 😂😂



The best set of forgetful hypocrites are Nigerians. — Esteem 👁‍🗨 🦅 (@Esteembehemoth) May 6, 2023

Racism has finished these people. I hope he leaves. https://t.co/pBHWw5AcSF — Nobody (@dharnyyoung) May 6, 2023

No wonder no one rates your league.

Corruption, match fixing and racism!! Victor should leave and let’s see your fake king do it alone



Come to England king osimhen and school haaland how to do it properly



ENKR!!el eyin Oloshi — BiG AYO🔰 (@47kasz) May 6, 2023

The new King of Napoli ; Victor Osimhen …

Shame on anyone who wanted to use racism to strive him off the praise he deserves 🤍🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/b2kZWCwHKB — Rowland🤍 (@Ghana_Ronaldo) May 6, 2023

The recent uproar surrounding the Serie A post on Nigerian social media highlights the sensitivity and passion with which Nigerians engage in discussions about football. As discussions continue, it is crucial to foster understanding and appreciation for the contributions of all players, while promoting inclusivity and unity in the world of football.