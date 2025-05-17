Chakam: The Gen Z Trend Nigerians Are Obsessed With Right Now

If you’ve been on TikTok or X (formerly Twitter) lately and you haven’t seen the Chakam trend, then I’d have to ask what part of the internet you’ve been on.

Chakam is the latest buzzword shaking up TikTok and X; a fun, cheeky way people are calling others out on their own words. Think of it like taking a screenshot of someone’s statement; a moment of “you talk am o, no go later change mouth.” That is exactly what chakam is.

The word “Chakam” itself is an onomatopoeia for the shutter of a camera, like snap, we don catch you. So when someone says, “I like prayerful girls” and you reply, “Chakam,” what you’re really saying is, “Okay o, we’ve heard you… Don’t question me later.”

It’s playful; it’s dramatic; and it’s the current trend for Gen Z’s style of humour; witty, unserious yet straight to the point.

What’s making this trend go viral isn’t just the word; it’s how people are using it to call out contradictions before they even happen. The TikTok videos are really entertaining; someone will boldly say their preference or make a sweet promise, and boom – Chakam!

The beauty of chakam is that nobody is above it – boys, girls, babes with podcasts, guys in gym-Tok; everybody is collecting one by one. It’s become the official way to say, “We have caught you in 4k, don’t change your stance.”

The creativity that comes with this trend is also thrilling. You’d assume you don’t need to do too much to hop on this trend until you see someone’s caption and start to wonder how they came up with it.

As funny as this trend is, it is also a medium for projecting experiences. A lot of these captions such as ‘Feel at home” chakam, before i hear you talk tomorrow say i too like food, or “I’ve not even read anything for exam” chakam, make i no see you ask for extra sheet for exam all, or even “I like you just the way you are” chakam, make i no hear i regret the day I met you, expresses something that has probably happened before or has happened to someone they know.

The funniest part is that a lot of us can relate to these captions, and this goes on to tell that we all have shared experiences in one aspect of our lives or the other.

People are remixing scenarios – from dating standards to family banter to political takes. Someone will say, “I can never collect money from a guy,” and someone else will respond with Chakam, followed by a video of her unboxing a new iPhone.

At the end of the day, “Chakam” is peak internet culture. It is unserious, real, and painfully accurate. So next time you hear someone dropping bold takes on TikTok, just keep that Chakam ready. It can save you the stress later.

“Wow, you’re so articulate. I could listen to you talk all day.”



Chakam o!



Before I go later hear “must everything turn to a debate with you?” — stellar 💫. (@___OluwaBukunmi) May 15, 2025

"You've answered our questions satisfactorily and soon enough, we would reach out to you"



chakam📸!

I no wan hear "we regret to inform you"😠 — rahmahsugar (@rraahhmmaattt) May 15, 2025

“The conference was boring, I slept all through”



Chakam📸📸



Before I see “ The conference was nothing short of inspiring and impactful” on Linkedln — Ganiyat Majob (@GaniyatMajob11) May 15, 2025