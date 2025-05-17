Article

5 Events That Made the Nigerian Internet This Week

  1. Burna Boy Releases a Snippet of His New Song “TaTaTa”

Burna Boy released a snippet from his album of a song titled “TaTaTa”. While some of his fans are amazed at the fact that this is a rather new style of his music, and can’t wait to hear more, others seem displeased and disappointed as they claim to have expected more from him. 

Despite the various criticisms, Burna Boy instigates the anticipation of the album by his fans on his social media platforms.

  1. Sydney Talker Talks About Being Rejected as a Child

In an interview, popular skit maker, Sydney Talker, shares his experience as a child. He said he was a child nobody wanted as he was shuffled quite frequently between his relatives, living with all the social class there is; the rich, poor, average. 

He went on to talk about the toxic parenthood he experiences a child. Fans empathised with him and appreciated his ability to be vulnerable with such vital information.

  1. Runtown Announces EP Release Date

Nigerian afrobeat artist, Runtown announced the release of his new EP, coming on the 6th of June, 2025. This news made fans beyond elated as it had been a while since he blessed them with a tune. 

  1. Davido Talks About his Passion

Nigerian artist, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido revealed in an interview how much passion he had for promoting his music, and even brands who give him brand deals.

 He expressed how he has pushed this passion into his music career, particularly the album he recently released, and how it has helped him so far. 

  1. TikTok Influencers TDollar and Tobination have Been Arrested

TikTok influencers, TDollar and Tobination have been arrested for the abuse of Naira by the EFCC. 

They were convicted and sent to prison after a viral video of the duo, spraying money on the floor and stepping on it during a social event.

