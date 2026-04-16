The Internet Says You Might Be Consuming Fake Products; Here’s What We Know

A discussion is currently happening on X (formerly Twitter) regarding safety concerns about imported food products in Nigeria and the widespread misinformation in food labeling. It started when a media outlet reported elevated sugar levels in Nestle products sold to African consumers, especially Nigerian ones, focusing on Milo. This report caused an uproar and led to debates about products being marketed to Nigerians in unhealthy forms or with deceptive advertising.

How The Conversation Blew Up

The discussion prompted Nigerians to voice concerns about products marketed to the Nigerian audience and allegedly approved by NAFDAC as appropriate. Products that the EU has either deemed inappropriate or sanctioned for their misleading advertising to consumers are reportedly imported into Nigeria and become everyday products consumed by Nigerians. A major source of concern in the ongoing conversation has been how FFMP (Fat-Filled Milk Powder) is marketed to Nigerians as milk, when in the EU, FFMP can’t be sold as milk; it must be labeled as a milk ingredient, not a dairy product. Products like Dano Slim skimmed milk powder and Miksi milk were highlighted as commonly used by Nigerians as sources of milk, but are instead FFMP, allegedly approved by NAFDAC as milk.

While many argued that the issue was misinterpretation and the possible refusal of Nigerians to research the products they use, the vast majority pointed out the deceit in marketing products as they are not. Another example that came up in the conversation was ‘Blue Band,’ a ‘bread spread’ that has been labeled and referred to as ‘butter’ by the general population in Nigeria, but is in fact not at all butter. Although the conversation flowed into the territory of Nigerians claiming they were aware that ‘Blue Band’ was not butter, a major percentage have lived their lives believing Blue Band and other products tagged as ‘bread spreads’ outside of the country are in fact butter, and not just dairy products.

The Danger of Misinformation and the Spread of Substandard Products

The increase in misinformation and wrongful advertising of products delivered to Nigeria, as well as the importation of substandard products, can have a severe impact on the Nigerian public. Here’s how:

Health Issues

According to the WHO, the average lifespan for a Nigerian is 54 years, and for a European, 81 years. A contributing factor to the possible health issues the average Nigerian faces is the substandard food products found in the Nigerian market. Ranging from Nestle products that contain 50% sugar, fake soda, and milk, which are ingredients that can cause food poisoning and damage to the body, the Nigerian food market is surrounded by products that can endanger Nigerians.

Products like seasoning cubes contain 1,600 mg of sodium; most Nigerian homes use 3–4 daily, which meets the daily limit before lunch. A health effect of this is high blood pressure, which is a common condition among many Nigerians.



Possible Misdiagnosis

Because a large portion of milk sold in the country is FFMP sold as milk, several Nigerians have been diagnosed as ‘lactose intolerant’ but are, in fact, not lactose intolerant but rather intolerant to the ingredients used in products marketed to Nigerians as milk. Reports have shown that the average Nigerian can go their whole lives without being able to distinguish FFMP from milk.

Decline in Essential Nutrition

The advertising of substandard products or products with adverse effects can contribute to a decline in the appropriate nutrition needed by Nigerians. When products are marketed to Nigerians as day-to-day ingredients for nutrition, the average Nigerian does not question. But when these products are revealed to lack the necessary nutrients, instead contributing to a decrease in Nigerians’ nutritional intake, it becomes a dangerous problem.

Possible Solutions To Counter These Challenges

The Nigerian government has a significant role in countering not only the effects of these products but also their inflow into the Nigerian market. Here’s how we think it can be countered:

Creation of Strict Laws

In line with the EU, Nigeria’s government, with an emphasis on NAFDAC, can set strict laws targeting brands, ensuring they do not import substandard products into the country or sell products without providing the appropriate information on their ingredients. When strict product laws exist, there will be an increase in the availability of appropriate nutritional products.

Proper Education On Food Products

This method of countering misinformation about the wrongful advertising of food products in the country can be employed by the average Nigerian. While the government has a role to play, it is important that consumers are able to gather sufficient knowledge about the ingredients they consume and draw the government’s attention to unhealthy products or those with adverse effects on their bodies.

The Nigerian food market is riddled with inconsistent products; for some, what exists is a fake product, and for others, what exists is the appropriate products marketed wrongly. When citizens come together to ensure misinterpretation and misinformation do not go unnoticed; it does a great deal.

Importation/Popularization of Appropriate Ingredients

While the wrong products are a common part of the day-to-day meals of the average Nigerian, there are often alternatives or appropriate products marketed in the country that do not get the necessary attention. To ensure unhealthy products lose their hold on the mainstream market, it is important to market and popularize healthy, sustainable products. This method of countering can be done by both the government and Nigerians as a whole.

What we think

Many Nigerians have unfortunately had to grow up on unhealthy products due to the lack of available alternatives. Though education about unhealthy products is important, creating alternatives will go a long way toward eliminating them. It is also of utmost importance that the Nigerian government, and specifically the NAFDAC, crack down on wrongful marketing and the increase in consumption of unhealthy products.