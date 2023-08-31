Elon Musk Announces Audio and Video Call Feature for X (Formerly Twitter)

Renowned tech billionaire Elon Musk has unveiled plans to integrate an audio and video call feature into X, formerly known as Twitter. Musk took to the platform on Thursday to share this update, confirming that the feature will be compatible with Android, iOS, PC, and Mac platforms.

The innovative feature, set to be launched in the near future, will facilitate audio and video calls without the necessity of a phone number. “Video and audio calls are coming to X; it works on iOS, Android, Mac, and PC; no phone number needed; X is the effective global address book. That set of factors is unique,” expressed Musk, the owner and chief executive officer of X.

Despite the revealing announcement, Musk refrained from disclosing a specific launch date for this feature.

Just a fortnight ago, Musk had disclosed that X users would no longer be able to block other accounts due to the feature’s incongruence with the platform’s objectives.

Read also: Elon Musk is Removing The ‘Block’ Feature on X (Formerly Twitter) – What’s Next for Users?

Under Musk’s leadership, Twitter has undergone a series of significant transformations. In 2022, the platform introduced a subscription package that granted the coveted blue verification tick mark to eligible accounts. Subsequently, in April 2023, Musk introduced a feature enabling media publishers to levy charges based on a per-article basis.

This development followed an earlier announcement that Twitter users could monetize their content, encompassing extended text posts and lengthy videos. Expanding on this during May, the CEO conveyed that the platform would claim a 10 percent share of content subscription revenue after the first year.

More recently, the platform embarked on its monthly advertising revenue payment initiative tailored for verified content creators.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija August 31, 2023

UNICEF Appoints Cobhams Asuquo, WAJE, Kate Henshaw, and Ali Nuhu as Champions for Child Rights Advocacy

In a proactive move towards championing child rights, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has designated four prominent figures from ...

YNaija August 30, 2023

President Tinubu Condemns Gabon Coup, Urges Legal Resolution of Electoral Disputes

In a swift response to the recent coup in Gabon, President Bola Tinubu has expressed his concern and commitment to ...

YNaija August 30, 2023

Pa Taiwo Akinkunmi, Designer of Nigeria’s Flag, Passes Away at 84

Nigeria mourns the loss of a visionary as Pa Taiwo Akinkunmi, the remarkable creator of the nation’s flag, has passed ...

YNaija August 29, 2023

Chicago State University Locks X Account Amidst Scrutiny Over Tinubu’s Academic Records

Chicago State University (CSU) has taken the step of locking its official X account as controversy surrounds the academic records ...

YNaija August 28, 2023

Peter Obi Refutes Allegations of Financial Incentives to Journalist Rufai Oseni

Peter Obi, former presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the recent elections, has vehemently refuted allegations suggesting that he ...

YNaija August 26, 2023

Does Cheating to Find Love Ever Lead to True Happiness?

In the dynamic and intricate landscape of human relationships, one scenario stands out for its emotional weight and moral complexity: ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail