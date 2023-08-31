Elon Musk Announces Audio and Video Call Feature for X (Formerly Twitter)

Renowned tech billionaire Elon Musk has unveiled plans to integrate an audio and video call feature into X, formerly known as Twitter. Musk took to the platform on Thursday to share this update, confirming that the feature will be compatible with Android, iOS, PC, and Mac platforms.

The innovative feature, set to be launched in the near future, will facilitate audio and video calls without the necessity of a phone number. “Video and audio calls are coming to X; it works on iOS, Android, Mac, and PC; no phone number needed; X is the effective global address book. That set of factors is unique,” expressed Musk, the owner and chief executive officer of X.

Despite the revealing announcement, Musk refrained from disclosing a specific launch date for this feature.

Just a fortnight ago, Musk had disclosed that X users would no longer be able to block other accounts due to the feature’s incongruence with the platform’s objectives.

Under Musk’s leadership, Twitter has undergone a series of significant transformations. In 2022, the platform introduced a subscription package that granted the coveted blue verification tick mark to eligible accounts. Subsequently, in April 2023, Musk introduced a feature enabling media publishers to levy charges based on a per-article basis.

This development followed an earlier announcement that Twitter users could monetize their content, encompassing extended text posts and lengthy videos. Expanding on this during May, the CEO conveyed that the platform would claim a 10 percent share of content subscription revenue after the first year.

More recently, the platform embarked on its monthly advertising revenue payment initiative tailored for verified content creators.