Japa: Nigerians Abroad Favor the United Kingdom According to Diaspora Registry

The United Kingdom has emerged as the premier haven for registered Nigerian expatriates, a fact underscored by the recently launched Data Mapping and Registry Portal by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM).

The portal, initiated on June 29, 2021, seeks to weave together a comprehensive and authentic database of Nigerians living abroad, providing a clearer picture of their dispersion across the globe.

Although the exact numerical scope of registered diasporas remains undisclosed by NiDCOM, the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs has pinned Nigeria’s Diaspora population at 1.7 million as of 2020.

A glance at the data made available by NiDCOM reveals that individuals of Nigerian origin have registered from a diverse array of 28 countries on the portal. The United Kingdom commands the lead, boasting an impressive 22.5 percent of registered diasporas, followed closely by the United States of America at 21.4 percent and the United Arab Emirates at 5.4 percent.

The remaining percentages are dispersed across a plethora of nations, each offering its unique blend of opportunities and challenges for Nigerians seeking new horizons. From Qatar to Canada, South Africa to Germany, this diaspora encapsulates individuals carving their paths across the globe.

It is noteworthy that while the United Kingdom leads the tally, the figures also reveal intriguing nuances. The diversity of the diaspora’s global footprint is apparent in the mosaic of percentages associated with various countries. From the heart of Africa to the distant corners of Europe and Asia, Nigerians have woven their stories into a complex narrative of identity, ambition, and resilience.

The disparity in percentages also sparks curiosity, prompting questions about the factors influencing the choices of Nigerians in selecting their global destinations. While economic prospects and personal aspirations naturally steer these choices, a deeper exploration of the underlying motivations would certainly yield fascinating insights into this diverse diasporic community.

The low overall registration underscores a journey still in progress, one marked by a gradual emergence of confidence and connection between the homeland and the diaspora. Abdulrahman Terab, the NiDCOM’s Head of Technology Transfer Innovation, remarks, “Most Diasporas are just gaining confidence in the country. We try as much as possible that the Diasporas register online whenever we have programmes, events, or activities.”

In a world increasingly interconnected and redefined by mobility, the Nigerians in Diaspora Registry emerges as a testament to the stories of individuals who traverse borders in pursuit of dreams and ambitions. It reveals not only numerical distributions but also the aspirations and experiences that transcend geographic boundaries.

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija August 31, 2023

Cameroon and Rwanda Reshuffle Military Following Ousting of President Ali Bongo

As political upheaval spreads across the African continent, several leaders are taking proactive measures to bolster their positions amidst growing ...

YNaija August 30, 2023

Analyzing the Ousting of Ali Bongo as President of Gabon: Coup or the End of Tyranny?

The recent ousting of Gabonese President Ali Bongo Ondimba has plunged the nation into uncertainty. This development raises important questions ...

YNaija August 29, 2023

Nigeria’s Battle Against Cervical Cancer: FG Set to Introduce HPV Vaccines

In a significant stride toward public health, the Federal Government of Nigeria has announced a forthcoming initiative that holds the ...

YNaija August 28, 2023

Preventing Disaster: Nigeria’s Approach to Cameroon Dam’s Opening and Flood Preparedness

As the waters of Cameroon’s Lagdo Dam begin to flow once more, Nigeria’s Minister of State for Environment, Dr. Iziaq ...

YNaija August 28, 2023

5 Key Facts About BRICS Expansion and Nigeria’s Deliberations on Membership

The expansion of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) membership is poised to reshape global economic dynamics and potentially ...

YNaija August 26, 2023

NCDC Addresses Concerns Over New COVID-19 Variants – What You Should Know

Amid concerns over the emergence of new COVID-19 variants, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has stepped forward to ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail