Ynaija! Recap | Top Headlines Today

Okey Bakassi Offers ₦5 Million Reward For Stolen Phones

2. Australia Police Investigate Katy Perry Over Sexual Assault Allegations

3. Toyin Abraham Denies Re-Arresting Influencer

4. Nigerian TikToker Ashley Keno Gains Global Attention

5. Love Has Always Been Transactional, Says Omawumi

Okey Bakassi Offers ₦5 Million Reward For Stolen Phones

Nigerian comedian Okey Bakassi announced a ₦5 million reward for information leading to the recovery of stolen phones and the arrest of a suspected thief. The incident occurred during a private football gathering in Ikoyi, Lagos, where an unknown man joined the game, feigned an injury, and stole approximately eight mobile phones from the stands. Bakassi reported the theft to the police and issued a 24-hour ultimatum for the suspect to return the devices.

Australia Police Investigate Katy Perry Over Sexual Assault Allegations

US pop star Katy Perry is under investigation by Australian police following sexual assault allegations made by actor Ruby Rose. Rose alleged in now-deleted social media posts that Perry assaulted her in a Melbourne nightclub in 2010. Victoria state police confirmed an ongoing investigation into a historical sexual assault matching the timeline and location. A representative for Perry categorically denied the claims. They described the allegations as dangerous and reckless lies while pointing out Rose’s history of making denied public allegations.

Toyin Abraham Denies Re-Arresting Influencer

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham denied reports claiming she orchestrated the re-arrest of X influencer Big Ayo. She described the viral allegations as fake, stating she was on a movie set when the rumors surfaced. The claim originated from a now-deleted post by an X user named Khan. The rumor stems from a July 2024 incident where Abraham took legal action against the influencer and others for cyberbullying and making offensive remarks about her family following her public support for Bola Tinubu in the 2023 elections.

Nigerian TikToker Ashley Keno Gains Global Attention

Nigerian-born content creator Ashley Keno is gaining international recognition as a dancer and social media influencer. Raised between Dublin and Lagos, Keno’s multicultural background shapes his energetic dance routines, comedy sketches, and sports-themed content. He built a strong following on TikTok and Instagram, accelerating his rise during the COVID-19 lockdown by consistently producing engaging content. His popularity continues to grow through collaborations with well-known creators like Peller, Jersey Joe, and Jacob FJ. Observers note his ability to blend cultural influences positions him as an emerging voice in Nigeria’s online entertainment scene.

Love Has Always Been Transactional, Says Omawumi

Singer Omawumi disputed claims that modern relationships are more transactional than past ones, asserting that the nature of exchange has merely evolved. Speaking on a Pulse podcast, she compared past romantic gestures like buying ice cream to modern expectations like iPhones. She argued that mutual effort and exchange have always existed in dating. Omawumi emphasized that she consciously matches the energy of partners who give her gifts and noted that effort in modern relationships often fades once initial attraction is secured.