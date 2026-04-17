Top 5 Stories Of The Day | MTN Suspends Airtime, Data Loans Over New FCCPC Lending Rules

Innovation Backed by Trust: Infinix Ensures Durability and Security in Every Device

MTN suspends airtime and data loans over new FCCPC lending rules

Six held over planned Ondo bomb attack

No plan to borrow from IMF’s $50bn fund – FG

FG moves to tighten airport, prison security

Court orders arrest of ex-humanitarian minister over fraud charges

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

MTN suspends airtime and data loans over new FCCPC lending rules

MTN Nigeria temporarily suspended its “Xtratime” airtime and data lending service to comply with the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission’s new digital credit regulations. The suspension aligns the telecom operator with the 2025 consumer lending framework, which introduces revised licensing and oversight rules for digital credit providers.

The company informed the Nigerian Exchange Limited that the service will remain unavailable during the compliance process, though it does not expect a material impact on earnings.

Six held over planned Ondo bomb attack

The Ondo State Police Command arrested six suspects for allegedly planning a bomb attack in Akure, targeting government facilities. Acting on intelligence, operatives raided a hideout where materials suspected to be for improvised explosive devices were recovered.

The suspects were said to have mapped out targets and used a rented apartment as their operational base. Authorities stated the arrests prevented a potentially deadly attack, though investigations are still ongoing.

No plan to borrow from IMF’s $50bn fund – FG

The Federal Government stated that it has no intention of borrowing from the International Monetary Fund’s proposed $20bn–$50bn support fund for struggling economies. The Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, made this known during the IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington, emphasizing that Nigeria does not currently require such financial assistance.

Despite acknowledging that African economies face external shocks, including rising oil prices and geopolitical tensions, Nigeria maintained its position against additional IMF borrowing.

FG moves to tighten airport, prison security

The Federal Government has strengthened security at airports and correctional facilities in Abuja and neighbouring Niger State following intelligence reports of a planned terrorist attack. Security agencies, including the police, immigration, and correctional services, have heightened surveillance and screening measures across key locations.

The alert stems from reports that insurgent groups may be targeting facilities such as the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport and Kuje Correctional Centre. Authorities assured the public that proactive steps have been taken and urged citizens to remain calm while security operations continue.

Court orders arrest of ex-humanitarian minister over fraud charges

A Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja ordered the arrest of former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Umar-Farouq, and a top ministry official over alleged fraud involving public funds. The court issued a bench warrant after both defendants failed to appear for arraignment despite being served with charges.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission accused them of offences including breach of trust, abuse of office, and diversion of funds amounting to about $1.3 million and ₦746.6 million. The case forms part of broader investigations into alleged mismanagement of social intervention funds during her tenure, with the court seeking to compel their appearance for trial.