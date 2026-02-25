Top 5 Styles Of The Week You Should Check Out 

Top 5 Stories Of The Day | FG Declares September 16 as Public Holiday for Eid-al-Mawlid

Nigerian celebrities have brought the heat, picture-wise, this week, from studio photos to photos from fashion week and some from vacations. Some of these pictures have shocked us and left us on the edge of our seats for more.

Adesua Etomi

Dressed in a denim outfit from Sevon Dejana, Adesua Etomi took Instagram by storm when she shared pictures of herself in celebration of her 40th birthday.

Chioma Ikokwu

Fitted in a full maroon outfit, Chioma Ikokwu shared pictures of herself while on vacation. The leather jacket and leather gloves were the stars of the moment in this look.

Denola Grey

Denola Grey once again showed everyone why he’s one of the best-dressed celebrities in a multi-colored Aso Oke trench coat designed by Fruche Official. He styled a coat to perfection during London Fashion Week.

Mide Iwasokun

The Big Brother reality star shared pictures of herself in a two-piece outfit from an unreleased Kheli collection. Paired with maroon shoes, Mide took Instagram by storm with her street style.

Hawa Magaji

The TV and digital creator captured the hearts of fans and supporters in this top-and-bottom white ensemble from Lilian Andrew.