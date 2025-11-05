top 5 styles of the week

Nigerian celebrities have brought the heat picture-wise this week, from studio shots to fashion week snaps; some of these pictures have had us shocked and on the edge of our seats for more.
- Toke Makinwa
The actor and entrepreneur shared pictures of herself in a gorgeous red dress for her birthday.
- Doris Eneje
The influencer and content creator shared pictures of herself in a pink dress at a picturesque location in Doha while on vacation.
- Imisi Ayanwale
The Big Brother Naija 10/10 edition winner posted pictures to her Instagram of herself in a gorgeous dress.
- Akin Faminu
The fashion and lifestyle influencer posted pictures of himself dressed in Wanni Fuga for Lagos Fashion Week.
- Topher
The fashion designer and former Big Brother Naija contestant dressed up in Orire for Lagos Fashion Week.