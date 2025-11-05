theme-sticky-logo-alt
Top 5 styles of the week
November 5, 2025
Top 5 Styles Of The Week

by YNaija
Nigerian celebrities have brought the heat picture-wise this week, from studio shots to fashion week snaps; some of these pictures have had us shocked and on the edge of our seats for more.
Nigerian celebrities have brought the heat picture-wise this week, from studio shots to fashion week snaps; some of these pictures have had us shocked and on the edge of our seats for more. 

  1. Toke Makinwa

The actor and entrepreneur shared pictures of herself in a gorgeous red dress for her birthday.

  1. Doris Eneje

The influencer and content creator shared pictures of herself in a pink dress at a picturesque location in Doha while on vacation.

  1. Imisi Ayanwale

The Big Brother Naija 10/10 edition winner posted pictures to her Instagram of herself in a gorgeous dress.

  1. Akin Faminu 

The fashion and lifestyle influencer posted pictures of himself dressed in Wanni Fuga for Lagos Fashion Week.

  1. Topher 

The fashion designer and former Big Brother Naija contestant dressed up in Orire for Lagos Fashion Week.

Fashion
YNaija
