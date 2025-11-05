theme-sticky-logo-alt
“Beez In The Trap” The Fun and Easy-To-Do Trending TikTok Sound
November 5, 2025
by YNaija
TikTok trends often seep into all forms of media, including those with non-Nigerian sounds. From a funny song or an iconic line from a big song, old songs go viral every day and become the face of trending challenges that everyone participates in. 

One such sound is “Beez In The Trap,” while Nicki Minaj’s song is not recent. It was trendy when it initially dropped; it has once again gained popularity as one of the top sounds on the clock app and is the source of a TikTok challenge that several celebrities have participated in. 

Both international and Nigerian celebrities have participated in the trend, and it has become a way for celebrities who are usually not easily seen together to make a comeback, or for a duo in a friend group or a popular show to connect with their fans. 

The challenge has been done by several Nigerian celebrities, including Big Brother’s Tacha, Mide, Dede, Koyin, Toke Makinwa, and several others.

The challenge started almost a month ago and has continued to gain traction, with celebrities from every country participating, and there’s no telling how far it will go.

Take a look at some of the videos below.

@preciousdede2

Evil twins🌻💜

♬ original sound – Precious Dede Ashiogwu 🌻
@symply_tacha a 100 Mofckerrs can’t TELL US NUIN🤭🚨 x @mide__iwasokun – – Hair: @bigwigenergyuk – fiT @boandmee – – – #fastestmakeupartist #fyp #ukartist #tacha ♬ original sound – dj auxlord
@ericanlewedim Linked up with @SIRAHEEM for the #beezinthetrap challenge #nickiminaj #fyp #viral #viraltiktok ♬ original sound – Star girl Erica
@ziri.o_ You can tell I was SOOO HAPPY to do this trend with @Sharon💕🙈 🥹❤️❤️ #beesinthetrap #mamichuloo #covenantuniversity #fypppp ♬ original sound – dj auxlord
@lydiaforson WE GAVE IT OUR ALL ‼️‼️🤣🤣🤣 jumped on the trend with my favorite boys @Schardo Mitch @Nana Mitch and of course @kinkymatters #BeezInTheTrap #nickiminaj ♬ original sound – dj auxlord
YNaija
Ayomitide Adeyinka is a content writer, crypto journalist and editor with a Bsc in Political Science. He is also an egalitarian.
Top 5 Styles Of The Week
