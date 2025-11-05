“Beez In The Trap” The Fun and Easy-To-Do Trending TikTok Sound

TikTok trends often seep into all forms of media, including those with non-Nigerian sounds. From a funny song or an iconic line from a big song, old songs go viral every day and become the face of trending challenges that everyone participates in.

One such sound is “Beez In The Trap,” while Nicki Minaj’s song is not recent. It was trendy when it initially dropped; it has once again gained popularity as one of the top sounds on the clock app and is the source of a TikTok challenge that several celebrities have participated in.

Both international and Nigerian celebrities have participated in the trend, and it has become a way for celebrities who are usually not easily seen together to make a comeback, or for a duo in a friend group or a popular show to connect with their fans.

The challenge has been done by several Nigerian celebrities, including Big Brother’s Tacha, Mide, Dede, Koyin, Toke Makinwa, and several others.

The challenge started almost a month ago and has continued to gain traction, with celebrities from every country participating, and there’s no telling how far it will go.

Take a look at some of the videos below.