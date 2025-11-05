Top 5 Stories Of The Day | US Considers Sanctions as Nigeria is Warned Over Religious Violence

US considers sanctions as Nigeria is warned over religious violence

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

US considers sanctions as Nigeria is warned over religious violence

The United States has pledged to work with Nigeria to curb religious violence and protect Christians after designating the country as a “Country of Particular Concern.” The designation followed recommendations from the US Commission on International Religious Freedom, whose chair, Vicky Hartzler, praised former President Donald Trump for addressing alleged Christian persecution.

Trump claimed Christianity in Nigeria faces an “existential threat,” warning of potential US action if the Tinubu administration fails to act. In response, Nigeria dismissed the claims as unfounded, reaffirming its commitment to religious tolerance.

Meanwhile, a US Senate bill seeks sanctions on officials enforcing the Sharia Penal Code or linked to religious persecution.

NNPC to raise stake in Dangote Refinery to 20%

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) plans to increase its equity in the $20bn Dangote Petroleum Refinery to 20% to boost domestic refining capacity and strengthen its role in Nigeria’s oil sector.

Group CEO Bayo Ojulari announced this at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference 2025, noting the decision aligns with NNPC’s long-term strategy for energy security and local participation.

The move follows Aliko Dangote’s disclosure that between 5% and 10% of the refinery’s shares will be listed on the Nigerian Exchange within a year. The planned investment would raise NNPC’s current 7.2% stake by nearly 13%.

Passengers lament Dollar-only flight tickets as the festive season nears

As the festive season approaches, Nigerian air travellers are voicing frustration over international airlines selling tickets exclusively in US dollars. Many fear the move will drive fares higher and make air travel unaffordable for most Nigerians.

The dollar-only policy, which some airlines recently reintroduced, has sparked outrage among passengers and industry experts, who say it undermines Nigeria’s sovereignty. Travellers at Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos lamented that the decision would worsen the usual holiday fare hikes.

Anger also trails the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority’s new $11.50 APIS charge per ticket, set to begin on December 1, which critics say will further strain passengers’ finances.

Tinubu orders immediate resolution of ASUU strike

President Bola Tinubu has ordered the education ministry to swiftly end the ongoing Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike. The directive came after a meeting with Education Minister Tunji Alausa, who said the government had met mainly the union’s demands.

Alausa described the six-day strike as unnecessary and confirmed that discussions with ASUU have resumed. He said a single body, the Yayale Ahmed federal government committee, will now handle all negotiations with tertiary institution unions.

The minister dismissed rumours of a four-week ultimatum, assuring that the government is committed to keeping students in school and resolving the dispute peacefully.

DSS sacks 115 officers in major internal reform drive

The Department of State Services (DSS) has dismissed 115 personnel as part of its ongoing internal reform efforts. In a statement released on Tuesday, the agency urged the public to avoid conducting any official business with the affected officers.

According to the DSS, the names and photographs of the dismissed personnel have been published on its official website. The agency said the dismissals took place between 2024 and 2025.

The service reiterated its commitment to maintaining discipline, professionalism, and accountability within its ranks as part of broader institutional reforms.