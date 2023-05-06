Chris Brown’s Crew Allegedly Attacks Usher at Singer’s 34th Birthday

Chris Brown’s 34th birthday extravaganza took an unexpected turn as reports of violence emerged from various online sources.

The R&B sensation and his entourage allegedly engaged in a physical altercation with none other than his close friend, Usher, during the event.

While the authenticity of these claims remains unverified and largely speculative, the gossip mill has been abuzz with numerous accounts.

While skeptics await concrete video evidence, the majority of onlookers are left wondering about the shocking details of the incident. Apparently, this clash stemmed not from personal animosity but rather from an attempt to defend a victim of Brown’s alleged misconduct.

To delve deeper into the incident, Usher had organized a skate party to celebrate Chris Brown’s milestone birthday, attended by the likes of Mario, Bow Wow, and an array of other stars. However, as the night progressed, things reportedly took a heated turn, fueled by Brown’s intoxicated state.

Witnesses claim that the inebriated singer displayed disrespect towards Teyana Taylor, although the specifics of his behavior remain unclear, as differing accounts have surfaced.

Supposedly, Usher stepped in to calm down Chris Brown, being one of the individuals trying to defuse the situation. During their altercation, Brown apparently resorted to name-calling, dubbing the R&B luminary a “coward,” before storming out of the venue alongside his entourage.

TMZ has obtained footage of the argument, where Chris Brown was yelling at Teyana Taylor while Usher intervened.



It was at this point that sources allege the Confessions singer pursued the “Beautiful People” artist, intending to have a conversation and pacify him. However, this encounter turned violent as Brown and his crew allegedly launched an assault on Usher, causing the latter to sustain a bloody nose.

Given Chris Brown’s history with controversy, his reported outburst and behavior do not entirely shock his followers. Nevertheless, online skepticism abounds, primarily due to the lack of concrete evidence beyond eyewitness accounts from social media and online news outlets.