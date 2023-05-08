Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) Commences Inaugural Session

The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) commenced its inaugural session on Monday, marking the beginning of the legal process to address petitions challenging the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.

The court revealed a five-member panel of Justices from the Court of Appeal who will preside over the five petitions contesting the declaration of Bola Tinubu, from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), as the winner of the presidential election.

The panel will be led by Justice Haruna Tsammani, the Presiding Justice (PJ) of the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal. The other panel members include Justice Stephen Adah (PJ Asaba Division), Justice Monsurat Bolaji-Yusuf (Asaba Division), Justice Boluokuromo Ugo (Kano Division), and Justice Abba Mohammed (Ibadan Division).

During his opening remarks, Presiding Justice Tsammani urged the lawyers representing the petitioners to refrain from making sensational comments and emphasized that the court would not tolerate time-wasting tactics or technicalities.

He stated, “Let us avoid unnecessary time-wasting applications and objections so that we can look at the substance of the case rather than unnecessary technicalities. Let us cooperate with each other so that everyone will be satisfied that justice has been done.”

In response, Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, lead counsel to the President-elect, assured the court of his team’s utmost cooperation, emphasizing the need to address the matter without unnecessary technicalities. Chief Chris Uche, SAN, head of the legal team representing the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, also pledged to assist the court in delivering justice. Additionally, Dr Livy Uzoukwu, SAN, representing the Labour Party and its candidate, Mr Peter Obi, expressed confidence that the petitions would have a significant impact on Nigeria’s jurisprudence and constitutionalism, stating, “We will do everything possible to assist your Lordships.”

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), represented by Mr A. B. Mahmood, SAN, expressed confidence in the court’s ability to deliver justice on all the petitions. Mahmood, SAN, stated, “My lords, we are confident that at the end of the day, justice will be done.”

The court announced that it would conduct the pre-hearing session for three of the petitions, including the ones filed by the Action Alliance (AA) against INEC, the All Peoples Party (APP), and the petition by Peter Obi and the Labour Party. The remaining two petitions, filed by the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) and Atiku of the PDP, will be heard on Tuesday.