Osun State Governorship Election: Supreme Court to Deliver Final Judgment on May 9

The Supreme Court has announced that it will deliver its judgment on Tuesday, May 9, regarding the disputed governorship election that took place in Osun State on July 16. The apex court fixed this 24-hour period for judgment delivery after hearing arguments from the involved parties.

The election has been marked by controversy, with incumbent Governor Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) being the key figures in the dispute.

Oyetola, who lost at the Court of Appeal, is the appellant in the Supreme Court matter, while Adeleke is the main respondent who emerged victorious in the Court of Appeal decision.

The Supreme Court is set to deliver its final verdict at 2 pm on May 9.

During the proceedings, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, presented arguments on behalf of the APC.

Earlier, on Friday, March 24, the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja overturned the judgment of the tribunal that had nullified Governor Ademola Adeleke’s election in Osun State.

The appellate court, comprising a three-member panel of Justices, unanimously ruled in favor of Adeleke’s appeal against his removal by the Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

Additionally, the court awarded a cost of N500,000 against the APC and its candidate, Gboyega Oyetola, in its lead judgment delivered by Justice Mohammed Lawal.