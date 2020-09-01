RCCG General Overseer Adeboye visits Buhari, Ex-Flying Eagles goalkeeper, dies at 26 | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye paid a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House in Abuja on Monday.

Buhari’s Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, revealed this via his Twitter page.

“President ‪@MBuhari‬ receives in audience General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (‪@rccghq‬), ‪@PastorEAAdeboye‬, at the State House, Abuja,” he said.

The meeting reportedly took place in the President’s official office. However, the discussion held during the cleric’s visit is yet to be ascertained. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, and the Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari, were also in attendance during the visit.

Buhari moves NIMC to Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the transfer of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

Spokesman to the minister of communications and digital economy, Uwa Suleiman, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

“The transfer is an effort to ensure that synergy and effective ministry supervisory mechanism is put in place to coordinate, monitor and track the progress of federal government’s digital transformation initiatives,” the statement read.

The statement also disclosed that Buhari’s directive on the transfer is a picture of his vote of confidence in the minister of communications and digital economy, Isa Pantami, based on an “unprecedented performance”.

NIMC presently reports to the presidency and the office of the secretary to the government of the federation.

Lagos health commissioner recovers from Coronavirus

The Commissioner for Health in Lagos State, Akin Abayomi, has tested negative for Coronavirus.

The commissioner for information in the state, Gbenga Omotosho, confirmed this development in a statement released on Twitter.

“It is with gratitude to God that I announce the recovery and subsequent negative test for COVID-19 of the Honorable Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi. Following the mandatory isolation, the Commissioner retook a COVID-19 PCR test which returned negative yesterday evening,” he wrote.

Ex-Flying Eagles goalkeeper, dies at 26

The 26-year-old Golden Eaglets goalkeeper at the 2009 U-17 FIFA World Cup, John Felagha, has died.

On Monday, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) broke the tragic news on Twitter; expressing condolences to the bereaved family of the late footballer.

“Former National U17 and U20 goalkeeper John Felagha has died. Felagha died on Sunday in Senegal. He was aged 26. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family,” the NFF wrote.

Felagha also represented the nation at the 2013 Africa Youth Championship (AYC) and U20 FIFA World Cup. His football career was cut short by an injury.

NCDC confirms 143 new COVID-19 cases

143 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Plateau-35

Kaduna-21

Lagos-19

FCT-13

Ebonyi-9

Adamawa-7

Enugu-7

Katsina-7

Edo-6

Kwara-5

Osun-3

Anambra-2

Kano-2

Niger-2

Ogun-2

Benue-1

Borno-1

Sokoto-1 54,008 confirmed

41,638 discharged

1,013 deaths pic.twitter.com/jCuJMtRoB0 — NCDC (@NCDCgov) August 31, 2020