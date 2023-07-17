APC Chairman Faces Sack Amidst Mega Millions Scandal and Bitter Showdown with Tinubu

In a move that signifies deepening tensions within the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, the national chairman of the party, has been asked to step down from his position. This call for resignation comes after an extended period of simmering conflict between Adamu and President Bola Tinubu, according to reliable sources cited by TheCable.

Hope Uzodinma, the governor of Imo state and chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), advised Adamu to throw in the towel. The APC national secretary, Iyiola Omisore, reportedly went incommunicado upon learning of this development, indicating the magnitude of the unfolding political drama.

Insiders revealed that Adamu and Omisore were scheduled to face a vote of no confidence from the National Working Committee (NWC) members on Monday. If the motion passed, it would pave the way for their dismissal by the national executive committee (NEC), chaired by Tinubu, on Wednesday.

A bitter feud has been brewing between Tinubu and Adamu since the former governor of Nasarawa state assumed the role of party chairman in March 2022. However, the proverbial “final straw” that broke the camel’s back, as per insider sources, was Adamu’s failure to account for the N32 billion generated from the sale of forms for the upcoming 2023 general elections.

An NWC member disclosed, “Only N7 billion is left in the account as we speak.” The lack of transparency in the handling of party funds raised concerns, with Adamu and Omisore claiming that the account had been audited. However, questions were raised about the timing and lack of NWC’s knowledge regarding the appointment of auditors. This oversight falls within the purview of their responsibilities.

Adamu reportedly attempted to rally support from state chapter chairpersons within the APC. Unfortunately for him, their allegiance lay elsewhere.

A party insider emphasized, “By the APC constitution, the proceeds were supposed to be shared with the zonal, state, and ward levels of the party, and they were not in the know. So there was no way they were going to support him.”

Adamu’s impending ouster marks a significant turning point in his tumultuous relationship with Tinubu. Prior to the contentious issue of the N32 billion, signs of Adamu’s impending exit were already surfacing. While Tinubu threw his support behind Tanko Al Makura, another former governor of Nasarawa state, for the national chairman position, leaders loyal to former President Muhammadu Buhari rallied behind Adamu.

This maneuver was seen as an initial step to obstruct Tinubu’s chances of securing the party’s presidential ticket. Ahead of the APC presidential primary in June 2022, Tinubu expressed deep dissatisfaction, feeling betrayed despite a supposed gentleman’s agreement sealed in 2015, which promised him a succession path after Buhari.

Adamu’s ire was ignited by Tinubu’s public outcry, known as “emi l’okan” (“it’s my turn”). In retaliation, Adamu threatened to “discipline” Tinubu. In the lead-up to the primary, Adamu informed NWC members that then-senate president Ahmad Lawan was Buhari’s favored presidential candidate. Despite protests and condemnations, Adamu stood his ground.

Lawan, a late entrant into the race, ultimately lost the primary, securing a mere 38 votes compared to Tinubu’s resounding 371. Tinubu, however, went on to suffer defeat in the presidential election in Nasarawa state, where Adamu had previously served as governor from 1999 to 2007.

“The writing was on the wall for Adamu,” shared an NWC member. “During the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly, it was the APC leadership’s responsibility to work behind the scenes for the leadership election. However, Adamu and Omisore remained aloof. In fact, it was well-known that Adamu was supporting Abdulaziz Yari.”

Continuing the insider’s account, “As if that wasn’t enough, when the committee positions were announced, Adamu openly dissociated himself from the list. He brought this upon himself.”

According to reliable sources, Tinubu approved the party’s decision to remove Adamu “legally” after being briefed about the N32 billion controversy. Uzodinma approached Adamu on Sunday, urging him to do the “needful,” but attempts to reach Omisore were unsuccessful.