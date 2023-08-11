7Up Harvard Business School Scholarship: Ms Oreoluwa Agunbiade Emerges As 2023 Winner

In a remarkable stride towards championing leadership excellence and empowering the next generation of Nigerian leaders, Nigeria’s leading beverage brand, 7Up, proudly announces Ms. Oreoluwa Agunbiade as the recipient of the highly coveted 7Up Harvard Business School Scholarship for 2023. This makes Ms. Agunbiade the 13th winner of a scholarship program that has illuminated the educational aspirations of remarkable Nigerian minds since its inception in 2010.

Every year, the announcement of the recipients of the 7Up Harvard Business School (7Up HBS) MBA Scholarship takes place at the Seven-Up Bottling Company (SBC) headquarters located in Ijora, Lagos State, after a rigorous and meticulous assessment of all aspiring candidates vying for the distinguished scholarship.

In an address, Mr. Segun Ogunleye, GM Marketing Director, explained the origins of the scholarship program. Conceived and initiated by the forward-thinking Chairman of SBC, Mr. Faysal El-Khalil, in commemoration of the company’s 50th anniversary. According to Mr. Thurston, the scholarship has thrived and stands as an emblem of Mr. El-Khalil’s commitment towards fully-funding a Nigerian Youth who is ready and admitted to study at the Harvard Business School.

Mr. Ogunleye enthusiastically highlighted the scholarship’s remarkable achievements, emphasising that the past winners of the scholarship have become a huge plus towards the advancement of the society.

“The scholarship’s history boasts of Nigerian scholars such as Misan Rewane, the inaugural beneficiary in 2010, who presently dedicates herself to supporting West African graduates’ employability through her groundbreaking initiative, West African Vocational Education (WAVE). The legacy of success spans across a constellation of past winners: Olujimi Williams (2012), Mayowa Kuyoro (2013), Oluwasola Olaniyan (2014), Bankole Makanjuola (2015), Chidozie Ibekwe (2016), Ahmed Alimi (2017), Olunma Izejiobi (2018), Uzoma Anyanwa (2019), Abdul-Rahman Buhari (2020), Desayo Ajisegiri (2021), and Dafi Rogers-Halliday (2022). Each luminary, in their distinctive capacities, exemplifies the scholarship’s commitment to nurturing leaders who carve indelible marks of progress across society.” – He said.

According to Mr. Ziad Maalouf, SBC’s Managing Director, SBC has an unswerving dedication to excellence, diversity, and inclusivity, hence, the celebration of Ms Oreoluwa’s win as a recipient of the 7Up HBS Scholarship.

Mr. Maalouf further spotlighted a few of the many SBC people-centric initiatives beside the 7Up HBS Scholarship and lauded the Pepsi Football Academy’s role in nurturing emerging football stars, SBC’s contributions to community amenities, the provision of educational resources to secondary schools, granting of scholarships to financially constrained students at both post-primary and tertiary levels.

Responding to the congratulatory remarks from all at the event, Ms. Agunbiade expressed gratitude for the privilege bestowed upon her by the Seven-Up Bottling Company. She expressed her eagerness to translate her imminent Harvard education into a dynamic force for women’s empowerment.

According to Ms Agunbiade, her visionary aspirations extend towards the establishment of an impactful fund, fostering the growth of female-led enterprises across the African continent.

Undeniably, the Seven-Up Bottling Company radiates an unwavering commitment to propelling young Nigerian luminaries onto the global stage of leadership, armed with Harvard’s transformative education. These leaders, upon their return, will galvanise others, fostering a profound transformation not just within Nigeria but across the expansive tapestry of Africa.