The Weekend Watchlist: Here are 6 Movies/Series You Need to See This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. So, again, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.”

So, here are six movies or series you need to see this weekend.

Heart of Stone (Netflix)

Wonder Woman 3’s status is uncertain, but you can still watch Gal Gadot in action as covert agent Rachel Stone. She belongs to an elite peacekeeping group, the Charter, which operates globally without political affiliations. This thriller shares producers with The Old Guard, resembling its style.

Rachel and the Charter are aided by the powerful Heart, which, if misused, could bring chaos. Whoever controls it holds the fate of the world.

Streaming now on Netflix

Jagun Jagun (Netflix)

“Jagun Jagun” is a blockbuster film centered around the conflict between warlord Ogundiji and young warrior school student Gbotija.

Produced by Femi Adebayo and co-directed by Tope Adebayo and Adebayo Tijjani, the movie stars prominent Nollywood actors including Adebayo Salami, Dele Odule, Yinka Quadri, Muyiwa Ademola, Odunlade Adekola, Fathia Balogun, Lateef Adedimeji, and Femi Adebayo himself.

Streaming now on Netflix

Painkiller (Netflix)

Following the impactful series “Dopesick,” which earned an Emmy nomination, Netflix aims to shed light on the opioid crisis once again. This drama delves into the origins and devastating impact of the opioid epidemic on countless American lives.

In six episodes directed by Peter Berg, the series explores the creation and spread of OxyContin, the influence of the pharmaceutical industry, government shortcomings, and the resulting addictions. The cast boasts talents like Matthew Broderick as Richard Sackler, Uzo Aduba as investigator Edie Flowers, and Taylor Kitsch as an injury-stricken man.

Streaming now on Netflix

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 4 (Disney Plus)

Get ready for a final curtain call in this unique twist on the High School Musical series. Following an unforgettable summer at Camp Shallow Lake, the Wildcats come back to East High. Their new mission? Staging a production of High School Musical 3: Senior Year.

However, excitement turns to chaos as Principal Gutierrez reveals that Disney has chosen their school as the setting for the highly anticipated High School Musical 4: The Reunion movie.

Streaming now on Disney Plus

Only Murders in the Building season 3 (Hulu)

When Meryl Streep graces a television show, you know it’s taking a giant leap forward. Only Murders in the Building continues to draw impressive guest stars, with Streep and Paul Rudd joining the stellar cast of Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez. Together, they dive into another enigmatic murder tied to the Arconia.

The second season’s finale sets the stage for this death: Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd), the lead actor in Oliver’s comeback play, drops dead on opening night. The narrative toggles between the play’s preparation period and the introduction of potential suspects and red herrings, like struggling actress Loretta (Streep), ingénue Kimber (Ashley Park), and documentarian Tobert (Jesse Williams).

Streaming now on Hulu

Red, White and Royal Blue (Prime Video)

This romance crosses borders. Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez) is the son of the first female US president (Uma Thurman), and Henry (Nicholas Galitzine) is a British prince. Handsome and charismatic, they’re adored globally, but they can’t stand each other.

Their public feud, which unfolds in a painfully embarrassing manner, risks tarnishing their images and straining US-UK relations. To mend the situation, they’re pushed into a fake friendship. Yet, as they connect, their bond becomes genuine, leading to unexpected sparks.

Streaming now on Prime Video