AMA Foundation and LASUBEB Collaborate to Enhance Eye Care for Lagos State Teachers

The AMA Foundation, a leading non-profit organization committed to improving eye health and providing essential eye care services, is proud to announce a strategic collaboration with the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB) to offer comprehensive eye care services to teachers across Lagos State.

This collaboration, which marks a significant milestone in the efforts to enhance eye health and well-being in the region, reflects the shared commitment of both organizations to address the critical issue of visual impairment among educators.





AMA Foundation was incorporated in October 2011 with its first outreach in Keffi, Nasarrawa state and over the past decade, the AMA Foundation has played a pivotal role in transforming lives through its dedicated services in Health, Empowerment and Education. As part of its commitment to bettering the lives of educators, the foundation is expanding its reach and impact by partnering with LASUBEB to prioritize the eye health of teachers, who are essential pillars of the educational system.

Visual impairment can significantly affect a teacher’s ability to perform effectively in the classroom and can have a cascading impact on the quality of education provided to students. Recognizing this, the AMA Foundation and LASUBEB are collaborating to provide free eye screenings, vision assessments, and eyeglasses to teachers in Lagos State.This outreach initiative aims to address not only the eye health needs of educators but also their overall well-being. By ensuring that teachers have access to a clear vision, we empower them to excel in their roles and provide quality education to the next generation of leaders. The eye care outreach is expected to run from 21st August 2023 to 8th September 2023 – with a special cataract surgery on the final day.





Teachers across Lagos State are invited to participate in this eye care program, which will be held at two centres respectively:

Centre A – Methodist Primary School Complex, Post Office Road Oshodi (Covering areas such as Oshodi/Isolo, Alimosho, Ojo, Badagry, Agege, Ifako-Ijaye, Mushin and Amuwo-odofin).

Centre B – St Agnes Nursery and Primary School, Maryland Lagos (Covering areas such as Kosofe, Shomolu, Ikorodu, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland, Epe, Ibeju Lekki, Ikeja, Apapa and Surulere)

The services provided will include eye examinations, vision assessments, and the provision of prescription eyeglasses when needed.





Speaking on this outreach, Abdullahi Musa Bello, Founder of the foundation expressed gratitude for the immense support received over the years. “We are humbled by the progress we’ve made in the past decade and remain committed to our vision of a world where no one suffers from preventable blindness. We owe our success to our dedicated team, volunteers, partners, and generous donors who have joined hands with us on this remarkable journey.”

As the AMA Foundation looks to the future, it reaffirms its commitment to making eye care accessible to all, one community at a time. With the unwavering support of its stakeholders, the Foundation aims to continue transforming lives and leaving a lasting impact on eye health worldwide.

For more information about the AMA Foundation please visit https://ama-medng.com/ or contact: Fatima Jaafaru, Director of Operations at [email protected] or +2349026669445.

About the AMA Foundation:

The AMA Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to health, empowerment and education across Nigeria. The Foundation focuses majorly on underserved communities, while providing comprehensive healthcare services, by conducting vision screenings and raising awareness about the importance of healthcare. Founded in 2011, the AMA Foundation has transformed countless lives through its commitment to vision care education and general empowerment with countless community outreach.

About LASUBEB:

The Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB) is a government agency responsible for the administration and management of basic education in Lagos State. LASUBEB is committed to providing quality education and ensuring that teachers have the necessary support to deliver excellence in the classroom.

Media Contact: For media and other enquiries, contact:

Michael Isaac

Marketing and PR

[email protected]

+2347083483457