“For me it was like, just survive”, Cee-C discusses dealing with negative criticisms and life outside the Big Brother House #WithChude

Navigating negative emotions is difficult for anyone, especially when it has to be done under public scrutiny. This week on #WithChude, reality star, actress, and former BB Naija Housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora, popularly known as Cee-C, discusses life in and three years after leaving the Big Brother house and recovering from COVID-19.

Speaking about how she managed to survive in the Big Brother House knowing she was being watched publicly, Cee-C disclosed that it was a daunting experience, but her relationship with a fellow housemate kept her going.

“I didn’t know what to do with myself. For me it was more like, just survive. To do this, I got close to a particular person in the house. That was the only way I could survive. So, when everything went bad, it hit me hard”.

Comfort and support wasn’t the only thing Cee-C gained from fellow housemates; she also learned how to be calmer. According to her, “I have learnt how to be calm regardless and I learnt that from someone in the house, BamBam. I have learnt how to be a bottle of water. No matter how you shake it, when you open it it doesn’t explode. But in the house, I was the coca-cola.”

Unfortunately, the backlash didn’t end when Cee-C left the House. Considered a volatile housemate, Cee-C revealed that she faced a lot of toxicity after leaving, but she learnt to cope with it by leaning on her inner circle.

When I came out of the house, I experienced a lot of hatred. That was very obvious. I can’t say for sure where exactly the hate was coming from but one thing the people around me did for me was that they helped me to focus on the positive side. You know, the love. So, I was not paying attention to the hate”, she stated.

Despite receiving backlash from the general public, the reality star didn’t seem to be moved. In her words, “People should say what they want to say, it is really not my business. What matters to me is myself and people who actually care about me.”

Discussing her COVID-19 experience, Cee-C described it as “a sickness from hell”. In her words, “I couldn’t do anything. I couldn’t smell. I couldn’t taste. I didn’t feel normal. It felt like there was something in my skin.” After a series of medications and rest, Cee-C was back on her feet within five days.

Years after being launched into stardom, Cee-C continues to surmount challenges and inspire other people to stay true to themselves despite contrary opinions.

See links to videos below:

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CSmraSlD5QV/?utm_medium=copy_link

https://www.instagram.com/p/CSlZq4oD54K/?utm_medium=copy_link

#WithChude is a special series of targeted multimedia conversations and investigations focused on narratives that enable and strengthen the mind, heart, and spirit.

All past and new episodes of #WithChude premiere on Saturdays at 7 am on watch.withchude.com. You can also watch the show every Saturday on Channels TV at 1 pm, with reruns every Sunday on Wazobia TV Channel 98 at 5 pm, every Wednesday on Pop Central Station DSTV Channel 189 at 8 pm, and every Thursday on EbonyLife TV StarTimes Channel 189/191 at 7:30 pm.

An extended play podcast is up on listen.withchude.com, as well as on Apple Premium and Spotify.

Everyone can join the conversation.

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Chinedu Okafor August 17, 2021

#BBNaijaShineYourEyes: White Money makes ‘revelation’ about his billionaire father

Last night saw a whirl wind of emotions in the Big Brother Naija House; one that somehow managed to suck ...

Chinedu Okafor August 17, 2021

#BBNaijaShineYourEyes: White Money and Pere finally admit their dislike for each other

Since the second week in the Big Brother Naija House, when Pere and Maria were revealed to be the wildcards, ...

Chinedu Okafor August 16, 2021

#BBNaijaShineYourEyes: Maria is to play the role of villain again and here’s what we think

Mondays in the Big Brother Naija House are for the nominations and the Head of House games. While the latter ...

Chinedu Okafor August 16, 2021

#BBNaija: Did Kayvee’s interaction in the house escalate his health issue?

The Big Brother show, no matter what region of the world it airs, is regarded as a social experiment. As ...

Chinedu Okafor August 15, 2021

#BBNaija: Fans in shock over their own decision, as Arin takes a bow from the house

It’s that time of the week again where housemates and fans of the show bid farewell to one of the ...

Chinedu Okafor August 15, 2021

#BBNaija: White Money gives reasons why he can never fall in love with Maria

During the first week of the ongoing Big Brother Naija Season 6; there was so much talk about the relationship ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail