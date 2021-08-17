Health and safety remain the core of our business…Beloxxi Industries Ltd

Beloxxi has restated its commitment to the safety of its staff, consumers and its environment, according to a statement by the President/CEO, Mr Obi Ezeude “The safety of our people is of the utmost priority. It is a part of our day-to-day performance. We take responsibility for the safety and health of our employees, customers and consumers, the protection of the environment and the quality of life in the communities in which we operate. A comprehensive package is provided to our employees. Health and preventive care programmes are applied to safeguard against workplace and general health risks.  

He further added that “Beloxxi designs, manages and operates our facilities to maximize safety, promote energy eﬃciency, protect the environment, and drive Zero Defect quality of our products, eliminate hazards and reduce risks. Beloxxi continuously improves our integrated management system by analyzing and managing risks and opportunities both internally and with external suppliers, manufacturing partners and customers. Beloxxi complies with ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management Certified) as well as NAFDAC certificates to meet or exceed all applicable environmental, health, safety and quality requirements”.

The company has also won numerous awards both locally and internationally including being picked by the London Stock Exchange as one of the 334 companies to inspire Africa in 2017 and 2019, The FATE Model Enterprenuer Award 2017, EY Enterprenuer of Year 2020 to mention a few.

