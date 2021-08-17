BBNaijaShineYourEyes: White Money and Pere finally admit their dislike for each other

Since the second week in the Big Brother Naija House, when Pere and Maria were revealed to be the wildcards, there has been a growing tension between White Money and Pere.

Pere in particular has been very passive aggressive towards White Money; a disposition no one in the house is oblivious of. Last night however, Pere threw caution to the wind and was directly aggressive towards White Money, and the ensuing conflict shook every single housemate.

Following a decision to move away from their usual truth or dare game, the housemates chose to play a different game last night; one that is complex to fully understand. The game involved divulging secrets or facts to one person who is not allowed to tell anyone else what was said. Somehow, Pere had misjudged the whole thing and felt as though White Money said something unflattering about him to Angel.

Naturally, Pere, who doesn’t exactly like White Money became desperate to find out what White Money had said about him, leading him to confront White Money. In no time, the whole thing blew up. The confrontation itself wasn’t the only issue but the manner in which Pere went about it. He walked up to White Money who was laying on the couch face up, asking White Money repetitively what he had said about him.

A clearly perplexed White Money didn’t even know what to respond but tried his best to defuse the whole incident, while Pere kept pushing. In what can be described as a bullying tactic, Pere bent over and continued to interrogate White Money, even loosening his belt.

In an instant, the squabble became full blown; involving the whole house. The housemates were very displeased and offended by Pere’s actions; describing his actions as bullying and provocative. He was asked to apologise and unsurprisingly, Pere refused, making the entire incident even more disruptive.

Everyone was clearly upset with Pere and his refusal to own up to his wrong actions. And to make the issue even worse, it was Angel who had said something about Pere, not White Money. Even with that fact, coupled with the conversation held between White Money, Pere, Head of House; Maria and Deputy Head of House; Boma, he remained adamant that he had done nothing wrong.

During their conversations, it was revealed with no ambiguity whatsoever that the dislike Pere has for White Money stems from the whole wild card saga. It would seem as though Pere is still holding grudges that White Money, contrary to what he said about being intuitive, knew about Pere being the wild card by an external element prior to entering the House. His whole thing with White Money is that he “presumably lied” about how he figured out Pere was the wild card.

Both men said their piece, and at the end of the day, nothing was resolved. So, it’s safe to assume that we have our first official beef in the House. It is also interesting to note that this rivalry which is now officially out in the open, also reignited the beef between Queen and Maria, and they too have made it public that they just don’t like each other.