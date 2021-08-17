BBNaijaShineYourEyes: White Money makes ‘revelation’ about his billionaire father

Last night saw a whirl wind of emotions in the Big Brother Naija House; one that somehow managed to suck everyone in. The tension between White Money and Pere, which has been brewing for over two weeks finally came to a head, bringing about one of the ugliest incidents in the House thus far.

At the end of the night, the housemates agreed that Pere bullied or at the very least, tried to bully and provoke White Money. Pere blatantly refused to apologise for his behavior and the night ended on a negative note, with everyone either being upset or exhausted. It goes without saying that the emotions spilled over to this morning and most of the housemates were still reeling from the fight last night.

White Money himself seemed to have slept with thoughts on the events of last night, as he continued to have conversations about it this morning. While he swept the kitchen, he spoke with Saga about the incident and White Money tried to make clear all that led up to last night altercation.

He told Saga how he had seen this coming, owing to the negative energy he always felt from Pere. He began talking about how the incident would have panned out if it had happened outside the House. He mentioned that he has no capacity for violence but if someone threatens him with violence outside the House, there are those who would fight for him.

White Money also gave a brief summary of his origins, which was rather interesting to hear. One of the most interesting facts he stated was that he is the son of a very popular and wealthy billionaire. He noted that one of the reasons he rarely uses his real name in the house is that people might be able to trace his lineage.

He did mention that Boma already has a clue, because he saw the name on his ID card, adding that he was abandoned when he was young. According to him, his mother was the one who took care of him, thus explaining the reason why he had to hustle all his life.

Other interesting things which he mentioned but didn’t elaborate on, were the fact that he was raised by three women, and the fact that he got a scholarship because of his drumming skills but terminated it because of family issues.

White Money is truly an intriguing character; one with many layers. He spoke about gratitude to Queen on the dinner table and with the way he spoke, you begin to understand that this is a man who has been through a lot, and at this point, is just grateful to be in the position he is in currently.