Weekend Recap In Case You Missed It | BBNaija, Mike Edwards, Rema, Chidinma Adetshina

Team Radicals evicted from BBNaija ‘No Loose Guard’ Season

Earlier during the week, per tradition, the housemates were asked to nominate two pairs for possible eviction after the HOH games.

The Radicals pair (Fairme and Mitchky) had six nominations, followed by Double Kay(Kassia and Kellyrae) and Aces(Sooj and Topher), who were nominated three times. Wanni and Handi had two nominations.

The Mbadiwe Twins(Ocee and Ozee), Chekas(Onyeka and Chizoba), Nelita(Anita and Nelly) and Beta(Ben and Tjay) had one respectively.

During Sunday’s eviction show, Team Radicals were ousted from the house for securing the lowest votes from the fans.

BBNaija’s Mike Edwards wins debut boxing match

Mike Edwards, a former BBNaija reality TV show housemate, won his debut professional boxing match against Jake Cornish, in the Misfits Boxing Cruiserweight division.

The boxing bout was organized by Nigerian-born internet sensation Olajide Williams, popularly known as KSI, at Dublin Arena on Saturday went all rounds, with Edwards emerging victorious by unanimous decision from the judges.

Rema donates ₦105m to his childhood church

After his homecoming concert in Benin, Rema visited his childhood church.

He pledged to donate the sum of ₦85 million to the church and ₦20 million to a widow from the congregation.

While expressing his gratitude to the church for embracing and praying for him, he recalled how the church supported his family after the demise of his father.

The Afrobeat superstar has become one of the leading figures in the music industry.

Chidimma Adetshina crowned 2024 Miss Universe Nigeria

Chidimma Adetshina, the former Miss South Africa Contestant, has been crowned the 2024 Miss Universe Nigeria Pageant winner.

Chidimma defeated 25 other contestants to win the second edition of the Miss Universe Nigeria.

In her speech after emerging as the winner, she described the crown as a ‘call for action.

Subsequently, Chidimma will represent Nigeria at the 73rd Miss Universe pageant in Mexico on November 16.