Top 5 Podcasts Of The Week 

It’s another weekend and there is an offering of interesting podcasts to listen to while going about your day, and in this article, we discuss our top five.
- I Get Gist For You
In this episode, KP and Uzor discuss love, attraction and the bravery that you need to walk away from relationships that look good on paper.
- So Nigerian
On this episode, the hosts are joined by Tosin Akinbo to do a deep dive on the business front of nightlife.
- Afrobeat: With An S
In this episode, the gang sit with DJ Spinall in a conversation about reflection and his career as one of the most influential figures in Afrobeat.
- #WithChude
Chude sits with Brody Shaggi as they discuss what it was like growing up in a polyamorous family.
- The Honest Bunch
In this episode, the team sits with Internet personality “Geh Geh” to discuss the scandals and stories surrounding his persona.