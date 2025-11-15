theme-sticky-logo-alt
November 15, 2025
Top 5 Podcasts Of The Week

by YNaija
It’s another weekend and there is an offering of interesting podcasts to listen to while going about your day, and in this article, we discuss our top five. 

  1. I Get Gist For You

In this episode, KP and Uzor discuss love, attraction and the bravery that you need to walk away from relationships that look good on paper. 

  1. So Nigerian 

On this episode, the hosts are joined by Tosin Akinbo to do a deep dive on the business front of nightlife. 

  1. Afrobeat: With An S

In this episode, the gang sit with DJ Spinall in a conversation about reflection and his career as one of the most influential figures in Afrobeat.

  1. #WithChude

Chude sits with Brody Shaggi as they discuss what it was like growing up in a polyamorous family. 

  1. The Honest Bunch

In this episode, the team sits with Internet personality “Geh Geh”  to discuss the scandals and stories surrounding his persona.

YNaija
Ayomitide Adeyinka is a writer who loves turning complex ideas into stories people actually want to read. With a political science degree and five years in the content trenches, he has written about everything from Nigerian culture and politics to blockchain technology and brand strategies.
