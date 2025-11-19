theme-sticky-logo-alt
Events happening in Abuja this week
November 19, 2025
Events Happening In Abuja This Week (November 17th-23rd)

by YNaija
It's another weekend in Abuja, and there are events catering to every demographic, from ravers to games and fashion enthusiasts, and lovers of creative spaces.
It’s another weekend in Abuja, and there are events catering to every demographic, from ravers to games and fashion enthusiasts, and lovers of creative spaces.

  1. Whiskey Wednesday 

Happening on the 19th of November, this event is perfect for party lovers and lovers of weekday events. 

  1. Games Night At Guava 

Perfect for competitive spirits and lovers of games night as a form of socialisation, this event is happening on the 19th of November. 

  1. Pop-Up Abuja

Perfect for lovers of the Ashluxe brand, this pop-up goes on until the 20th of November. 

  1. Abuja Junk Festival 

Happening on the 22nd of November, this event is perfect for people who enjoy festival spaces and socialising with new people.

  1. Afro Jazz Festival

This event is happening on the 22nd of November and it features a showcase, a concert and a masterclass. 

  1. The Big Picnic

Happening on the 22nd of November, this event is perfect for people who enjoy serene, calm events. 

  1. Motion XXIX

Happening on the 22nd of November, this event is perfect for lovers of Afro house and raving. 

  1. Leave Comedy For Shortcut

Perfect for lovers of comedic entertainment and comedic spaces, this is happening on the 22nd of November. 

  1. Dudu Live x Motion Abuja

Perfect for lovers of live music and electronic music, this event is happening on the 23rd of November.

  1. Abuja Food And Fashion Festival 

This event is perfect for fashion and food enthusiasts, and it is happening on the 23rd of November.

