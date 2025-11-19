Events Happening In Abuja This Week (November 17th-23rd)

It’s another weekend in Abuja, and there are events catering to every demographic, from ravers to games and fashion enthusiasts, and lovers of creative spaces.
- Whiskey Wednesday
Happening on the 19th of November, this event is perfect for party lovers and lovers of weekday events.
- Games Night At Guava
Perfect for competitive spirits and lovers of games night as a form of socialisation, this event is happening on the 19th of November.
- Pop-Up Abuja
Perfect for lovers of the Ashluxe brand, this pop-up goes on until the 20th of November.
- Abuja Junk Festival
Happening on the 22nd of November, this event is perfect for people who enjoy festival spaces and socialising with new people.
- Afro Jazz Festival
This event is happening on the 22nd of November and it features a showcase, a concert and a masterclass.
- The Big Picnic
Happening on the 22nd of November, this event is perfect for people who enjoy serene, calm events.
- Motion XXIX
Happening on the 22nd of November, this event is perfect for lovers of Afro house and raving.
- Leave Comedy For Shortcut
Perfect for lovers of comedic entertainment and comedic spaces, this is happening on the 22nd of November.
- Dudu Live x Motion Abuja
Perfect for lovers of live music and electronic music, this event is happening on the 23rd of November.
- Abuja Food And Fashion Festival
This event is perfect for fashion and food enthusiasts, and it is happening on the 23rd of November.