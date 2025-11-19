How Well Do You Know SoftMadeIt? Here’s a Brief Re-introduction to the Gen Z Dancer, Singer, and Digital Creator

If you are conversant with TikTok and Instagram, the name “SoftMadeIt” is one you are most likely familiar with.

Jerry Chuk, born on August 2nd, 1996, is a 28-year-old Gen Z Dancer, singer, and creator whose professional name is “SoftMadeIt” and has millions of followers across Instagram and TikTok.

Soft began his career as a digital creator in 2015. It blew up around 2020, as a dancer and eventually as a member of a social media group of other popular young people known as “The Geng,” and eventually branched out to become a popular dancer in the afrobeat space and on TikTok, with millions of followers and likes.

Soft has been an influencer for brands such as Trace Nigeria, Desperado, Axe Nigeria, American Cola, Aqua Vie, and Real Me, a growing phone brand, among others.

Jerry Chuks also doubles as a singer, with some of his songs featuring as backdrops for his carefully curated dance content or other content catering to his digital creator niche.

He is also known for choreographing trending TikTok songs and dance moves, and is a big name among young dancers who got the courage to start dancing after watching his career trajectory.

The 28-year-old has built a solid brand over almost a decade in the industry, and with 645k followers on Instagram and 5.7 million on TikTok, his career only continues to blossom.