Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Reps Move to Lower Age Limit for Senate and Governorship Seats to 30

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Reps move to lower age limit for Senate and Governorship seats to 30

The House of Representatives has advanced a bill seeking to reduce the minimum age required to contest for the Senate and governorship positions. The Constitution Amendment Bill, sponsored by Martin Esin Etim and 24 others, passed its second reading on Tuesday.

Etim argued that the current age limit of 35 restricts the political growth of young Nigerians. He noted that lawmakers who join the House at 25 and complete two terms would still be ineligible to run for higher offices.

The bill proposes lowering the age requirement from 35 to 30, keeping a five-year gap between eligibility for the House and senior positions.

Lagos Government complains about the shortage of health workers

The Lagos State Government has expressed concern over the growing shortage of medical professionals, urging newly inducted nurses from the Lagos State University College of Medicine to serve the state that funded their training. The appeal was made during the induction of 42 nurses in Ikeja on Tuesday.

Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Tolani Sule, represented by Permanent Secretary Adeniran Kasali, said Lagos is struggling to meet the healthcare needs of more than 20 million residents due to inadequate staffing. He stressed that the new nurses are needed to help close critical gaps across state facilities.

He encouraged them to remain committed, ethical and compassionate, adding that while some may seek opportunities abroad, they should return to contribute to the state’s health system.

Akume says Trump’s remarks sparked recent terror attacks in Nigeria

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, has claimed that recent statements from former US President Donald Trump fueled the latest wave of terrorist and bandit attacks in Nigeria. In a statement on Wednesday, Akume said Trump’s comments had emboldened violent groups seeking global attention.

Trump had recently labelled Nigeria a “country of particular concern” and accused the government of enabling a Christian genocide, even threatening to send American troops if the violence continued. Akume argued that insurgent networks had previously been weakened but are now exploiting those remarks to regain visibility.

He stressed that Nigeria does not need foreign troops, insisting the military has reclaimed territories and degraded Boko Haram and ISWAP. However, he noted that support in intelligence, technology and equipment from the US and other partners remains essential.

JNI condemns Kebbi schoolgirls’ abduction, demands immediate rescue

The Jama’atu Nasril Islam has strongly criticised the kidnapping of students from the Government Girls’ Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, in Kebbi State. In a statement on Wednesday, Secretary-General Khalid Aliyu said the attack was shocking and avoidable, especially occurring soon after a major security summit in the state.

JNI described the incident as a painful repeat of past school kidnappings in Chibok, Dapchi, Kankara and Kagara. It faulted the lack of coordination among security agencies and called for urgent action to recover the girls and protect all girls’ schools.

The group sympathised with the families of the victims and requested that Muslims pray for the students’ safe return, while calling on the government at all levels to intensify efforts against insecurity nationwide.

Ribadu leads delegation to US over claims of Christian genocide in Nigeria

National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu has led a senior Nigerian delegation to the United States to address rising allegations of Christian persecution in the country. The claims intensified after Vice-President Kashim Shettima supported a two-state solution to the Israel–Gaza conflict.

Earlier, former US President Donald Trump redesignated Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern” and directed lawmakers to investigate the situation. Despite Nigeria’s efforts to clarify the security issues, the US continued to frame the crisis as religious persecution.

Tensions rose further on Tuesday when US rapper Nicki Minaj appeared at a UN event to speak on the alleged persecution, while Nigeria was excluded from the discussion. Nigerian officials condemned the exclusion, describing it as “shaving our heads in our absence”.

On Wednesday, Ribadu and a high-level team, including ministers, military chiefs and diplomats, met US officials to explain Nigeria’s security challenges and reject the genocide narrative.