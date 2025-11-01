Top 5 Stories Of The Day | ADC Urges Tinubu To Scrap Fuel Import Duty

ADC urges Tinubu to scrap fuel import duty

Trump labels Nigeria a ‘country of particular concern’ over alleged Christian killings

FAO warns 34.7 million Nigerians risk severe hunger by mid-2026

Tanzania faces internet blackout as election violence escalates

Dangote Refinery promises to boost daily fuel supply

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

ADC urges Tinubu to scrap fuel import duty

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has called on President Bola Tinubu to reverse the 15 per cent import duty on petrol and diesel, describing it as harsh and ill-timed.

In a statement on Friday, the party’s spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi, said the policy would worsen the economic hardship already facing Nigerians, adding that the government’s reforms had shown little concern for citizens’ welfare.

The new tariff, recently approved by President Tinubu, is meant to support local refineries and stabilise the oil sector but is expected to drive fuel prices even higher, further straining households and small businesses.

Trump labels Nigeria a ‘country of particular concern’ over alleged Christian killings

United States President Donald Trump has declared Nigeria a “Country of Particular Concern,” citing alleged widespread killings of Christians across the country.

He described the situation as an “existential threat” to Christianity in Nigeria. He claimed that radical Islamist groups were behind what he called a “mass slaughter,” citing figures that placed Christian deaths in Nigeria at over 3,000 compared to 4,476 globally.

Trump directed Congressman Riley Moore and House Appropriations Committee Chairman Tom Cole to investigate the alleged killings, saying the U.S. “cannot stand by while such atrocities are happening.”

FAO warns 34.7 million Nigerians risk severe hunger by mid-2026

The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) has warned that about 34.7 million Nigerians, including Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), could face acute food insecurity by June 2026 if urgent steps are not taken.

In the October 2025 Cadre Harmonisé Food and Nutrition Insecurity Analysis, jointly released with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, the FAO revealed that 27.2 million people across 27 states and the FCT are already in crisis.

It added that around 650,730 people in Borno, Sokoto, and Zamfara may face emergency-level hunger, with many households surviving by cutting meal quality or borrowing for food.

Tanzania faces internet blackout as election violence escalates

Internet access in Tanzania has remained cut off for three consecutive days following violent clashes linked to Wednesday’s election.

Netblocks, an organisation that monitors online activity, confirmed on Friday that internet connectivity across the country is still heavily restricted, making it difficult to verify reports of unrest.

The main opposition party, Chadema, claimed that around 700 people have been killed since the violence began. Party spokesperson John Kitoka told Agence France-Presse that the situation continues to worsen, with mounting casualties and growing concern over the government’s silence amid the ongoing crisis.

Dangote Refinery promises to boost daily fuel supply

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has announced that it now supplies 45 million litres of petrol and 25 million litres of diesel daily, assuring Nigerians of a steady and reliable fuel supply across the country.

In a statement issued on Friday, Anthony Chiejina, the Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer of Dangote Industries Limited, said the refinery’s daily output now surpasses national demand.

The announcement came a day after the federal government’s approval of a 15 per cent import duty on petrol, diesel, and jet fuel sparked mixed reactions among players in the downstream oil sector.