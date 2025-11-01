theme-sticky-logo-alt
November 1, 2025
Weekend Highlight: Here’s What Happened Over The Week

by YNaija
The entertainment scene in the country has been filled with exciting news, from the fashion world, to good news in the music and acting industry and rap feuds. It has been an interesting and chaotic week.  American Musician Makes Runway Debut In Lagos American musician, Ciara has made her Lagos fashion week debut. The singer... Read More
The entertainment scene in the country has been filled with exciting news, from the fashion world, to good news in the music and acting industry and rap feuds. It has been an interesting and chaotic week. 

  • American musician makes runway debut in Lagos
  • Unilag places ban on content creation in its premises
  • Feud between Odumodu Blvck and M.I intensifies
  • Nollywood actress Jemima Osunde earns masters degree 
  • Veteran singer 9ice welcomes second child 

American Musician Makes Runway Debut In Lagos

American musician, Ciara has made her Lagos fashion week debut. The singer who arrived in Lagos last week was seen on the runway for the Nigerian fashion brand “Fruche.”

The singer has also attended other Lagos fashion week shows and is expected to be present for more fashion related endeavors in Lagos.

Unilag Places Ban On Content Creation In Its Premises 

The University of Lagos has officially put a ban on students, and outsiders being able to create content or skit inside the school’s premises, without seeking proper approval. 

In a statement released by the school, the school authorities expressed their concerns on outsiders and students making use of the school’s premises to film unauthorized content, hence the decision to place a restriction on it.

Feud Between Odumodu Blvck And M.I Intensifies 

Just a few weeks after Blaqbonez called out rapper Odumodu over bullying allegations using a rap diss, Odumodu has taken to the internet to call out Veteran rapper, M.I over what seems to be allegations of the veteran rapper taking sides. 

While many have speculated that M.I either stood on the fence or took sides in the feud between Odumodu and Blaqbonez, it is unclear what happened, and M.I is yet to respond to the claims.

Nollywood Actress Jemima Osunde Earns Masters Degree

The actress who while studying for her bachelor’s degree was very vocal about the struggles of juggling her schooling with her work as an actress in the Nigerian film industry, has come out to announce that she once again juggled her career in the entertainment industry with getting a masters degree. 

Jemima announced to the support of fans and well wishers that she had completed her master‘s degree for public health, on Monday, the 27th of October.

Veteran Singer 9ice Welcomes Second Child

The singer who years ago had a daughter with his partner has announced that the couple has welcomed their second child, making them a family of four. 

While 9ice did not share any details about his new born child, his announcement was met with love and support from his colleagues and fans.

