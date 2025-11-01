theme-sticky-logo-alt
November 1, 2025
Top 5 Podcasts Of The Week 

by YNaija
It's another weekend and there is an offering of interesting podcasts to listen to while going about your day, and in this article, we discuss our top five.  On this episode, Jola and FK sit with Blessing Omakwu, the CEO of the She Tank as they do a deep dive on gender advocacy and feminism
It’s another weekend and there is an offering of interesting podcasts to listen to while going about your day, and in this article, we discuss our top five. 

  1. I Said What I Said

On this episode, Jola and FK sit with Blessing Omakwu, the CEO of the She Tank as they do a deep dive on gender advocacy and feminism as a person of faith. 

  1. The Honest Bunch 

On this episode, the hosts sit with Pastor Bisi Adewale to break down the conversation regarding marriage failures.

  1. I Get Gist For You
In this episode, KP and Uzor talk about honesty in relationships, abortions and the struggle with building community. 

  1. Afrobeat: With An S

On this episode, Bola and Dami are joined by Mayowa as they do a deep dive into the latest Nigerian music drops, reviews and criticism. 

  1. #With Chude

In this episode, Chude sits with Jessie Jagz as he discusses the reasons behind his quick marriage.

YNaija
Ayomitide Adeyinka is a content writer, crypto journalist and editor with a Bsc in Political Science. He is also an egalitarian.
