Top 5 Styles Of The Week You Should See

France Welcomes Nigerian Students to Apply for Scholarships and Travel Without Visas | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Nigerian celebrities have brought the heat picture-wise this week, from studio shots to fashion show pics, and some from vacations. Some of these pictures have shocked us and left us on the edge of our seats for more.

Iyabo Ojo

The actress shared pictures of herself dressed in a pink number by Lanredasilvaajayi on her Instagram.

Mide Iwasokun

The former Big Brother Naija contestant shared pictures of herself in a gorgeous outfit for a photoshoot.

Mensan Awaji

The Big Brother Naija top 10 contestant donned his native attire in a photoshoot and shared pictures on Instagram amidst his birthday celebrations.

Dede Ashiogwu

The Big Brother Naija 10/10 runner-up posted herself in Gatsby-themed attire, looking stunning.

Ayra Starr

The singer, dressed in a silver two-piece, posted pictures of herself looking beautiful on Instagram while on a trip to Ghana.