The Year-On-Year Success Of Funke Akindele’s Film Releases Since The 2020s

Funke Akindele has had years of success, especially in this decade. The actress, filmmaker, and producer has created movies and stories that have become blockbusters and billion-naira projects, putting her high up on the list of women in the Industry revolutionizing the film scene.

With a career spanning over two decades, the actress has made her mark in the industry, both in projects she directed and in those she acted in. With a diverse range of movie projects under her belt, it is not surprising that she has fans and supporters eagerly anticipating her upcoming films.

The consistent success she has enjoyed started years ago, but her career trajectory shifted during the 2020s, with her highly anticipated movies becoming household names and consistently breaking records in the film industry.

The Success Of ‘A Tribe Called Judah’

The actress and filmmaker has had two of her films cross the billion Naira mark at the box office, the first being “A Tribe Called Judah,” released in 2023 and becoming the first Nigerian movie to reach this milestone, with a gross total of ₦1.4 billion.

A portion of it comes from Nigerian cinemas, and more from international cinemas, which Funke benefits from heavily as a filmmaker with a diverse diasporan audience and fanbase.

A New Precedent Set By ‘Everybody Loves Jenifa’

The success of “A Tribe Called Judah” was quickly followed by “Everybody Loves Jenifa” in 2024, with it also crossing the ₦1 billion milestone, taking the record of being the fastest Nollywood film to achieve the billion Naira status, putting it ahead of Funke’s own project “A Tribe Called Judah” in terms of days it took to set the precedent.

‘Everybody Loves Jenifa’ also received love and support from the actress’s international audience, making it a career game-changer and opening her up to a new audience.

However, while 2023 and 2024 were the years when Funke Akindele’s movies grossed the highest amounts and set new milestones, her success as the highest-grossing movie owner dates back to 2020, with her big-time projects “Omo Ghetto: The Saga” and “Battle On Buka Street.”

Funke Akindele’s Upcoming Project: ‘BTS: Behind The Scenes’

Funke Akindele owns the record for the top four highest-grossing films in current Nollywood history, and with her upcoming project “BTS: Behind The Scenes”, a highly anticipated project, the possibility of her setting a new record is also to be expected. The project features a diverse and impressive cast of new actors and also veterans in the industry.

Behind the Scenes, announced in August, is a December film and is expected by critics and fans alike to do well at the box office, given Funke Akindele’s track record.

Powerhouses like Funke Akindele are a welcome presence in the Nollywood industry, especially given how often she sets a precedent for her colleagues and juniors looking to follow in her path.