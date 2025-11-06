Top 3 Nollywood Films To Expect In December 2025

December is often highly anticipated in the film world, especially for the holiday lineup and the diverse movies Nollywood has in cinemas. This year, the holiday-season movie lineup in cinemas is filled with films from big industry names. In this article, we list three anticipated movies scheduled for December.

Behind The Scenes

Another big movie from Nollywood veteran Funke Akindele, titled “Behind The Scenes,” is a drama that centers on what goes on behind the spotlight.

Produced by Funke Akindele herself and co-directed by Tunde Olaoye, the cast includes Funke Akindele, Abeni Balogun Fausat, Iyabo Ojo, Uzor Arukwe, Victor Adeleye, Tobi Bakre, Ibrahim Chatta, Destiny Etiko, Dele Odule, and Uche Montana.

This year has been a busy one for Funke Akindele, and the release of this movie will be the crowning achievement of all her films and appearances so far. “Behind the Scenes” opens in cinemas on December 12.

Oversabi Aunty

Coming in second on the list is another big movie by Toyin Abraham, who takes on the role of a meddlesome aunty and her directional debut on the big screen, with the opening of a big family wedding between families of different cultures.

Some of the cast members are Toyin Abraham, Tana Adelana, Mike Ezunruonye, Jemima Osunde, Queen Nwokoye, Ngozi Ezeonu, and Efe Irele. “Oversabi Aunty” releases on December 19 in cinemas nationwide with advanced screenings on December 18.

Colours of Fire

Another highly anticipated movie from the director of “My Mother is a Witch,” Niyi Akinmolayan, has left his audience on the edge of their seats with the teaser for “Colours of Fire.”

The fantasy film follows the lives of two rivals whose affair causes chaos within an empire. Some of the cast members are Uzor Arukwe, Mercy Aigbe, Osas Ighodaro, Ibrahim Chatta, and Gabriel Afolayan. “Colours of Fire” will open in cinemas on Christmas Eve.