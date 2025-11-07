Top 5 Stories Of The Day | AEDC Lays Off 800 Workers Amid Inflation and Power Supply Woes

Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Nurses Set to Begin Seven-Day Warning Strike Despite Government Inaction

#Tyloverocks24: See The Gorgeous Looks at the Yhemolee and Eyitayo Traditional Wedding

AEDC lays off 800 workers amid inflation and power supply woes

China reaffirms support for Nigeria’s fight against terrorism

FG concessions Port Harcourt Airport and assures workers of job security

U.S. military reportedly drafts strike plans on Nigeria despite Trump’s warning

U.S. revokes visas of thousands over crimes and security threats

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

AEDC lays off 800 workers amid inflation and power supply woes

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has begun laying off about 800 employees as part of its ongoing restructuring, even as Nigerians grapple with inflation, high living costs, and unstable electricity.

Sources within the company told our correspondent that management initially planned to dismiss 1,800 workers but reduced the figure to 800 after tense negotiations with the National Union of Electricity Employees and the Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies.

Affected workers reportedly began receiving termination letters on Wednesday, marking one of the biggest retrenchment exercises in the nation’s power sector in recent years.

China reaffirms support for Nigeria’s fight against terrorism

Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Yu Dunhai, has reiterated China’s commitment to supporting Nigeria in its battle against terrorism and in maintaining national stability.

Dunhai made this known in a post on X after meeting with Nuhu Ribadu, Nigeria’s National Security Adviser. He said China firmly backs Nigeria’s efforts to pursue development paths suited to its national realities.

The envoy also condemned interference in Nigeria’s internal affairs under the guise of religion or human rights, stressing that China stands for mutual respect, cooperation, and non-interference in global relations.

FG concessions Port Harcourt Airport and assures workers of job security

The Federal Government has approved the concession of Port Harcourt International Airport to private operators, saying the decision will enhance efficiency and reduce operational losses.

Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, disclosed this after Thursday’s Federal Executive Council meeting, assuring aviation workers that no one would lose their job due to the concession. He dismissed claims by unions that the move threatened workers’ welfare.

Keyamo added that renewed investor confidence under the Tinubu administration attracted multiple bids for the airport, noting that the FEC also approved the purchase of 15 new firefighting vehicles for Nigeria’s five international airports.

U.S. military reportedly drafts strike plans on Nigeria despite Trump’s warning

The United States military has reportedly developed air and ground strike plans targeting Nigeria, following directives from former President Donald Trump.

Trump had recently reclassified Nigeria as a “country of particular concern,” citing alleged attacks on Christians, and warned that the U.S. might intervene “guns blazing” to protect them.

However, defence experts told The New York Times that such military intervention would likely fail without a full-scale campaign like those in Iraq or Afghanistan. Retired Army veteran Paul Eaton described the idea as “a fiasco,” comparing potential U.S. strikes in Nigeria to “pounding a pillow.”

U.S. revokes visas of thousands over crimes and security threats

The U.S. government has revoked visas for several foreign nationals, the Department of State announced on Thursday.

According to the statement, the move reflects President Donald Trump’s “promises made, promises kept” agenda, emphasising the protection of American citizens.

The revocations affected 16,000 individuals convicted of driving under the influence, 12,000 for assault, and 8,000 for theft in 2025. Other reasons cited include terrorism, supporting terrorist activities, overstaying visas, and posing public safety threats. The department reaffirmed that the U.S. will continue prioritising the safety and interests of its citizens above all else.