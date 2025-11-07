Events Happening In Lagos This Weekend (November 7th-9th)

theme-sticky-logo-alt
It’s another weekend in Lagos, and there are events catering to every demographic, from ravers to art and fashion enthusiasts and lovers of safe spaces.

  1. Whiskey With The Girls

Happening on the 7th of November, this is the perfect event for women who want to hang out in women-only spaces. 

  1. Group Therapy 

Happening on the 7th of November, this is the perfect start to the weekend for ravers. 

  1. Wild Mic 

Happening on the 7th of November, this event is the perfect start to the weekend and a great space for creatives to talk about their art. 

  1. Spearheart Live In Concert

Happening at the University of Lagos, this event is perfect for lovers of live music and is on the 7th of November. 

  1. My Family Members With Oga Val

Happening on the 8th of November, this is the perfect event for lovers of comedic plays.

  1. Bake And Paint

This event is the perfect intimate experience for socialising and having fun. It is happening on the 8th of November.

  1. Paint & Sip Night

Happening on the 9th of November, this event is the perfect way to close out the weekend.

  1. Art X Lagos

Happening on Saturday, the 8th of November, and Sunday, the 9th of November, this is the perfect event for creatives and art enthusiasts.

  1. GTCO Fashion Weekend

Perfect for fashion enthusiasts and lovers of Nigerian fashion brands, GTCO Fashion Weekend is happening on the 8th and 9th of November and is the ideal way to spend your weekend.

  1. Masquerave

This rave is the perfect way to close out your weekend and enjoy a post-Halloween masquerade party. It is happening on the 8th of November.

YNaija
Ayomitide Adeyinka
