The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/Series To Watch This Weekend

Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Banks Resume Dollar Transactions on Naira Debit Cards

Our Favorite Moments From BBNaija Season 9 and Why Aces Might Take The Crown

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama, and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.”

3 Cold Dishes

3 Cold Dishes tells the story of three women who meet each other and are bound by shared trauma, lose each other, and reunite years later to serve justice for their trauma in the coldest way.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Predators: Badlands

When an alien hunter is cast out of his clan, he embarks on a journey with an unlikely ally in search of his greatest adversary.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Tron: Ares

This movie follows humankind’s first encounter with AI in the form of a sophisticated program, Ares, whose mission to humankind causes chaos.

It is available for viewing in Cinemas.

The Bad Guys: Breaking In

This follows the lives of the bad guys who live a life of crime, on a journey to find themselves outside of being bad.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Bad Influence

When an ex-con gets a fresh start in the form of a job protecting a wealthy heiress from a stalker, the chemistry between the two becomes irresistible, and they grow closer.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Typhoon Family

A young CEO struggling to save his family company, hit by the 1997 financial crisis, hits roadblocks on his journey.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

The Rats: A Witcher’s Tale

Set in the Witcher franchise, where a group of thieves plan a heist to topple any heist of their lives.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Death By Lightning

This follows the story of a man who turns his life around to become the 20th president of America, and a man who assassinates him.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Finding Joy

When an NYC designer finds herself stranded in Colorado after a holiday revelation, she finds herself unexpectedly falling in love and on a new career path.

It is available for streaming on Prime Video.

Unburied

This tells the story of Aylin, a teenager who unexpectedly discovers her supernatural abilities on the day her school teacher and friend go missing.

It is available for streaming on Prime Video.