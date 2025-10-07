Top 5 Stories Of The Day | ASUU Set to Begin Two-Week Warning Strike Over Unmet FG Promises

ASUU set to begin two-week warning strike over unmet FG promises

Court asked to disqualify Jonathan from future presidential contests

Shettima defends Dangote Refinery, says Nigeria must rise above union politics

Tinubu convenes crucial security meetings as insecurity deepens nationwide

Soludo calls for the prosecution of erring INEC officials to safeguard democracy

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

University lecturers across Nigeria are preparing to down tools as the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) plans to embark on a two-week nationwide warning strike, commencing on Monday, 13 October 2025. The decision follows the federal government’s failure to meet the union’s long-standing demands, despite a recent ultimatum.

In a memo titled “Strike Bulletin One” distributed to its branches, ASUU’s National President, Professor Chris Piwuna, criticised the government for what he described as continued neglect and lack of seriousness in addressing issues such as the signing and implementation of the renegotiated 2009 ASUU-FGN Agreement. He noted that the union had earlier given the government 14 days to act but received no meaningful response.

According to the statement, ASUU’s National Executive Council decided after evaluating branch-level referendums and consulting key stakeholders, including the Ministers of Labour and Education, as well as the Nigeria Labour Congress. With the ultimatum nearing its end, the union warned that the planned warning strike would proceed unless the government took concrete steps to resolve the lingering matters.

A lawyer has filed a suit before the Federal High Court in Abuja seeking to bar former President Goodluck Jonathan from contesting the 2027 presidential election or any future polls in Nigeria.

The suit, filed by Johnmary Jideobi, asks the court to issue a perpetual injunction preventing Jonathan from seeking nomination from any political party. Jideobi also wants the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to stop accepting or publishing Jonathan’s name as a candidate, and for the Attorney-General of the Federation to enforce the court’s ruling. INEC and the AGF are named as co-defendants in the case.

In an affidavit sworn by Emmanuel Agida, the plaintiff argued that Jonathan had already served the maximum constitutional limit of two terms, first completing the tenure of the late Umaru Musa Yar’Adua and later serving a full four-year term after winning the 2011 election. He described himself as an advocate of constitutionalism and the rule of law, urging the court to uphold the constitutional provision.

Shettima defends Dangote Refinery, says Nigeria must rise above union politics

Vice President Kashim Shettima has voiced strong support for the Dangote Refinery amid its dispute with the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), insisting that Nigeria’s national interest must take precedence over union politics.

Speaking at the opening of the 31st Nigerian Economic Summit in Abuja, Shettima described the $20 billion, 650,000-barrel-per-day facility as a strategic national asset vital to Nigeria’s economic growth. He noted that the refinery’s success is crucial to the country’s self-sufficiency in fuel production and energy security.

Referring to the recent strike by PENGASSAN, which has since been suspended, the vice president condemned the union’s actions and urged Nigerians to treat major investors with respect. “Aliko Dangote is not just an individual; he is an institution and a symbol of Nigerian enterprise,” Shettima said, adding that if Dangote had invested his funds abroad, he would be far wealthier today.

Tinubu convenes crucial security meetings as insecurity deepens nationwide

President Bola Tinubu has called for back-to-back meetings of the Council of State and the Police Council on Thursday, 9 October 2025, as part of renewed efforts to address worsening insecurity and other national challenges.

The sessions, which will take place at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa in Abuja, are expected to bring together key national figures to review Nigeria’s security structure and chart new strategies to restore public confidence. According to a statement by Dr Emanso Umobong, the Permanent Secretary of the Cabinet Affairs Office, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, has invited council members to attend in person or virtually.

The Council of State meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m., followed by the Police Council meeting at 2 p.m. The Council of State serves as an advisory body to the President, including former Presidents, Heads of State, Chief Justices, and governors. The Police Council, on the Other Hand, oversees the management, administration, and discipline of senior officers within the Nigeria Police Force.

Soludo calls for the prosecution of erring INEC officials to safeguard democracy

Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, has urged that officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) found guilty of breaching electoral laws should face prosecution, saying it is vital to restoring integrity to Nigeria’s democratic system.

Speaking virtually at the Athena Centre’s Review of INEC’s Innovation in Electoral Technology 2015–2025, themed “A Balanced Assessment of Progress, Gaps and Opportunity,” Mr Soludo said some collation officers had openly violated INEC’s guidelines and must be held accountable rather than shielded from the law. He added that political parties must remain vigilant during elections, noting that while progress has been made, there is still more to be achieved.

The governor also faulted a proposed amendment to limit INEC’s power to review election results only in cases where declarations were made under duress. He questioned why the commission would seek to weaken its own oversight powers, insisting that such restrictions could undermine efforts to ensure free and fair elections.